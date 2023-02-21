Conference in Albuquerque takes cerebral approach to pop culture

Ever wonder what slasher movies are really about, or ponder the role of the creep in mass entertainment?

Do you stay awake at night mulling over the musical legacy of The Grateful Dead?

If so, you might want to check out some of many programs presented during the 44th Southwest Popular/American Culture Association Conference in Albuquerque Wednesday through Saturday. More than 70 subject areas, ranging from film director Alfred Hitchcock to ‘Star Trek’ to Wonder Woman to zombie culture, will be covered.

The conference is open to the public at a cost of $125 for the four days. But don’t show up expecting to see people costumed as the Green Lantern or the Scarlet Witch.

“We are an academic association,” said Tamy Burnett, conference coordinator and the organization’s treasurer. She said 700 to 800 people — independent scholars and university/college professors, graduate students and undergraduates — attend the conference to pursue a cerebral approach to music, movies, novels, comics, television and such genres as fantasy, science fiction, horror, mystery and suspense.

Noir and games

Burnett is a professor in the honors program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and teaches a course there called Sitcoms and Social Change, which delves into such TV series as “I Love Lucy” (1951-57), “The Brady Bunch” (1969-1974) and “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992).

“The course looks at gender, race, sexuality, disability, socio-economic status and family structure on television,” she said.

That gives you an idea of the nature of programs at this week’s conference. Participants engage in roundtable discussions on such topics as “The Creep in Popular Culture” and “What the Slasher Movie Means,” and present papers titled ” ‘Welcome Home, Mr. Bailey’: Christmas Movies in the Postwar Era” and ” ‘Star Trek’ and a Changing American Culture.”

“It’s a good conference because it is a nice mix of established scholars and also a good opportunity for new scholars to get their feet wet,” said David Sweeten, associate professor of English at Eastern New Mexico University. He is one of a team of ENMU teachers and students who will be at the conference.

“It’s an opportunity to put various interests into conversations with each other,” Sweeten said.

Just because it’s studious in nature doesn’t mean the conference is dull.

Noir Film Night on Wednesday presents the classic 1949 movie “The Third Man,” starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten; Thursday evening is game night; and on Friday there’s a screening of a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” episode featuring eccentric movie director Ed Wood’s “Bride of the Monster,” starring Bela Lugosi and Tor Johnson.

And who could resist a session titled “Drums in the Deep: The Monstrous and Fantasy Fiction”?

Distant menace

Sweeten, who is moderator of the “Drums in the Deep” session, said the title refers to harrowing sounds heard by the fellowship of heroes in J.R.R. Tolkien’s foundational fantasy work “The Lord of the Rings.”

“The sense of distant menace coming closer increases the threat even before the (demonic monster) Balrog appears,” Sweeten said.

The “Drums in the Deep” session, which includes presentations by ENMU graduate students Fabian Sisneros, Cristina Mosetty, Cody Wilhelm and Audra Bagwell, and ENMU undergraduate Sierra Beverly, is derived from a class Sweeten taught at the university.

Science fiction and fantasy literature play a vital role in ENMU’s curriculum because of Jack Williamson (1908-2006), a prominent writer in those genres who was a professor at the university and donated a significant collection of science fiction and fantasy to the school.

“We create opportunities for our students to engage with this collection,” Sweeten said. “We are trying to keep (Williamson’s) legacy going as best we can.”

Sweeten said the theme of the “Drums in the Deep” conference session is how monstrous elements affect narrative in fantasy.

“The driving narrative for fantasy tends to be a component that is monstrous — either literal or metaphorical monsters,” he said.

In Wilhem’s paper about folklore’s wife-murdering figure Bluebeard, patriarchal power is a bigger monster than the killer husband. The monster in Bagwell’s paper, based on Peter Beagle’s fantasy novel “The Last Unicorn,” is the domination of marginalized groups.

Mosetty is a San Antonio, Texas, resident who takes online classes at ENMU and is working on a horror novel that will be her master’s thesis. Her conference paper was inspired by New Mexico science fiction and fantasy author Rebecca Roanhorse’s 2020 novel “Black Sun.”

One thing about “Black Sun” that appealed to Mosetty is that the novel’s setting is inspired by the civilizations of pre-Columbian America, rather than the more typical European fantasy realms of knights, elves and dragons. Another thing she appreciated was Roanhorse’s distinctive characters.

“I argue in my paper that ‘Black Sun’ is a novel where characters are deeply affected by stories surrounding their identities and their cultures,” she said. “What makes (the characters) monstrous is the stories that are told about them.”

True heart

Sweeten will join ENMU languages and literature department colleagues Micah Donohue and Ben Fuqua in a conference session titled “Adaptation of Fantasy and the Fantasy of Adaptation.”

“It’s about the different takes on fantasy works in film and on television,” Sweeten said. He is looking at Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s “Wheel of Time,” a series of high-fantasy novels. He said fans get hung up on adaptations being true to the books.

“The ‘Wheel of Time’ books and the series are subtle retellings of the Arthurian tales,” he said. “The tales of King Arthur and his knights are told over and over, but they are always being changed. It’s not about being true to what you are adapting, but about being true to the heart of what you are adapting.”

If you go

WHAT: 44th Southwest Popular/American Culture Association Conference.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 25. For full schedule go to southwestpca.org, click on “conference,” then on “conference programs” and then on “program 2023 final.”

WHERE: Albuquerque Marriott, 2101 Louisiana NE.

COST: General public can pay $125 registration fee, covering entire conference, at the hotel.

