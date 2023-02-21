 Diego Sanchez says Austin Trout got away with a slick trick - Albuquerque Journal

Diego Sanchez says Austin Trout got away with a slick trick

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

A bloodied Diego Sanchez gets a punch to the face by Austin Trout during the KnuckleMania 3 Bare Knuckle Fight Championship at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Sanchez lost the fight to Trout. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez, soundly defeated by Las Cruces’ Austin Trout during Friday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event at Tingley Coliseum, has accused Trout of cheating by having Vaseline applied to his back and shoulders in the ring immediately before the fight began.

Trout, while not denying that Vaseline was applied, said he broke no rules in doing so — adding that the Vaseline had no effect on the outcome. Trout defeated Sanchez by fourth-round TKO when a doctor stopped the fight due to facial cuts suffered by Sanchez.

The Vaseline was applied by a member of Trout’s team in full view of a New Mexico Athletic Commission deputy inspector and of Guillermo Perez, who works for the BKFC as a cutman.

On Instagram, Sanchez said he should be declared the winner because of what he claimed was a violation of the rules.

The slick substance, Sanchez said, was applied “so heavy I could not utilize the clinch this is cheating everybody so with that being said, I am the victorious champion and I count this as a win.

“Hopefully we can get the decision overturned. I will be talking to my lawyer soon.”

Cb021723dd
Austin Trout, left, and Diego Sanchez, right, battle in the ring during the KnuckleMania 3 Bare Knuckle Fight Championship at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

In a response on Instagram, Trout called the accusation unfounded. It was Trout’s superior boxing skills, he said, not a light and permissible coating of Vaseline, that decided the outcome.

“Vaseline?” he said. “That was the Kryptonite? Not the jab, not the footwork, not the left hand?”

BKFC rules allow hitting while clinching, but Trout argued he, not Sanchez, was more effective during the rare moments when the two engaged in a clinch — and not because of the Vaseline.

“If you watch that fight, in the first round, I initiated the clinch,” Trout said. “And I was beating his ass, busting his body up.

“It was the body shots that stopped him from clinching, not the Vaseline.”

Trout said different state commissions have different rules governing the application of Vaseline and said the amount applied was within New Mexico Athletic Commission guidelines. The BKFC, he said, has no rule that prevents the application of Vaseline.

A request by the Journal for comment from the BKFC on Monday received no response.

The responsive New Mexico Athletic Commission rule reads as follows:

Only discretional use of petroleum jelly (i.e., vaseline), and nothing else, will be allowed on the face, arms, or any other part the contestant’s body. The excessive use of petroleum jelly is strictly prohibited and the referee shall direct that any excessive petroleum jelly be removed.”

TOGETHER AGAIN: Friday, for the first time in more than six years, Albuquerque brothers Jason and José Luís “Güero” Sanchez will be boxing on the same card — provided Jason, the younger of the two, has an opponent. None was listed as of Monday on boxrec.com.

The two are fighting on a Tapia Promotions card at the Rio Rancho Events Center. According to boxrec.com, eight bouts are planned.

According to boxrec, Jose Luis (11-3-1, four knockouts), a welterweight and the older brother by two years at 30, is matched against Michigan’s Reggie Harris Jr. (7-2, three KOs).

The brothers last fought on the same card in December 2016 at Camel Rock Casino in Tesuque Pueblo.

That night, Jason defeated Sergio Najera by second-round TKO and José Luís beat Tavorus Teague by fifth-round TKO.

Their careers diverged after Jason (15-3, eight KOs), a featherweight, defeated Jean Carlos Rivera in Panama on Oct. 31, 2018 on a Top Rank, Inc. card, and subsequently was signed to a Top Rank contract. But the younger brother parted ways with Top Rank after his December 2021 loss by majority decision to Adam Lopez and has not fought since.

Harris, José Luís Sanchez’s scheduled opponent, lost to Albuquerque’s Josh Torres by unanimous decision on a Tapia-promoted card in June.

Torres is scheduled to fight on Friday’s card as well. Originally scheduled for a rematch against Harris, Torres now is matched against Sharif Rahman (7-0 four KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Home » From the newspaper » Diego Sanchez says Austin Trout got away with a slick trick

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Diego Sanchez says Austin Trout got away with a ...
Boxing/MMA
Diego Sanchez has accused Austin Trout ... Diego Sanchez has accused Austin Trout of cheating by having Vaseline applied to his back and shoulders before Friday's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event. ...
2
Bare (knuckle) truth: Friday's card at Tingley Coliseum was ...
Boxing/MMA
Austin Trout is hooked on bare-knuckle ... Austin Trout is hooked on bare-knuckle fighting. John Dodson is as well.And so is Albu ...
3
Trout delivers bloody punishment to Sanchez on bare-knuckle fight ...
Boxing/MMA
Chalk one up for the boxer. ... Chalk one up for the boxer. Las Cruces' Austin Trout, using his boxer's right jab and defensive skills to huge advantage, defeated Albuquerque's Diego ...
4
Knucklemania 3: It'll be 'Nightmare' Sanchez, 'No Doubt' Trout ...
Boxing/MMA
Is Friday's Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle ... Is Friday's Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle fight – lion vs. tiger, MMA fighter vs. ...
5
Huge turnout expected to watch loquacious bare-knuckle fighters on ...
Boxing/MMA
Too much information beats not enough ... Too much information beats not enough every time.Wednesday at Expo New Mexico, 11 of t ...
6
Combat sports notes: Boxing to get its own day ...
Boxing/MMA
In boxing, roundhouse punches are frowned ... In boxing, roundhouse punches are frowned upon. "Straighten 'em out," a trainer might say to a fight ...
7
New Mexico resident featured on 'Power Slap' TV series
Boxing/MMA
Watch the 30-year-old Raton native slap ... Watch the 30-year-old Raton native slap and be slapped on TBS.
8
Controversy aside, Griego-Ortega has cause to celebrate
Boxing/MMA
Bryan Aquino thinks he deserves a ... Bryan Aquino thinks he deserves a rematch. Matt Griego-Ortega says that's fine with him. Joe Chavez isn't sure that's a good idea. Saturday night, ...
9
Boxing: Albuquerque's Torres gets hard-earned decision during 'Rumble at ...
Boxing/MMA
Josh 'Pitbull' Torres, left, prepares to ... Josh 'Pitbull' Torres, left, prepares to throw a right hand against Todd Manuel during The Rumble at Revel pro boxing card Saturday night. Torres ...