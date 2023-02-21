‘Let’s go out and win this for him’: Chris Eaton’s legacy inspires Sandia baseball

The first pitch will be thrown at Volcano Vista on Wednesday afternoon. Everything will be back to normal. And yet paradoxically, nothing will be normal about it at all.

This is the quandary facing the Sandia Matadors, a baseball team that played in the Class 5A state championship game last May, a program that could be back in the state championship game again this coming May, a school that desperately wants to win a blue trophy in this sport.

It has been nearly three months since the program’s head coach, Chris Eaton, died unexpectedly. Chris was 35. He was a well-liked man, popular with his players and also within the Sandia baseball community, and his passing cut deep all over this city. There were many tears shed. Eaton’s smile and fun-loving personality are missed and will continue to be missed, particuarly now that this new season is upon us.

“His energy,” said senior catcher Danny Santiago, “was just amazing.”

And it is here that Sandia’s baseball team stands at a complex crossroads.

Yes, the immediate grief of Eaton’s death has largely passed. But as the 2023 season begins for Sandia on Wednesday on the West Side, Eaton remains an integral part of what these next several months will be for the Matadors.

“Let’s go out and win this for him,” said Santiago, repeating a general refrain that has been prevalent around the Sandia High complex. “He never got to achieve that goal.”

Chris was an extremely good guy. He loved baseball, his players, and he wanted dearly to help Sandia get over the top. I have thought of him often since he died, and it is acutely painful — for anyone who knew him — to speak of him in the past tense.

“He loved all his players,” senior pitcher Nico Barela said. “Ne never had any favorites.” When the Matadors beat La Cueva last year in the semifinals, there was a strong vibe coming from Eaton that this would indeed be Sandia’s year. But the season for the Matadors ended with a thud, with Carlsbad rolling over Sandia in the final the next day at Isotopes Park.

Now the Matadors start over. But the slate is far from clean, if that makes sense.

And so the question that most hangs in the air is this one:

How do a group of teenage boys find the delicate balance between the commitment to playing baseball and the common goal of winning a state title, and the human element very much in play regarding the absence of a coach still very much in their hearts?

“Great question,” Barela said.

There is, of course, no obvious answer to this. Grief is experienced by every human being in a different way. Just as it is for every member of Sandia’s baseball program.

But there is a collective mood among the Matadors, that it is important to keep Chris Eaton close, even as the actual baseball games do their part to heal and advance their lives forward.

“We’ve been coming together as a team since Chris has passed,” said Barela. “Now we have something to play for even more.”

The Matadors’ chances to play on the final day of the season are pretty fair. They are on a short list of strong 5A contenders, to be sure. Dave Hendrick, a longtime assistant at Sandia, has taken over as Matadors head coach.

“We’re here to play hard, like he would want us,” said Santiago.

“I feel like Chris would want us to play the game he taught us how to play,” added Barela.

Which is why the start of a season brings great comfort. On the field, it’s all baseball and putting distractions aside.

“Off the field,” Barela said, “we can grieve all we want.”

Sandia, as such, is an overwhelming sentimental favorite in 5A baseball this spring. The Matadors’ journey will be under the microscope.

“We’ll have ups and downs, like any season,” senior outfielder Damien Talamantes said. “But we’ll come together, and be as one, and help each other.”

They’ve shared pain, and this week they’ll get back to baseball. Chris Eaton would like that.