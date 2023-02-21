Briefcase: Lovelace hires practitioners in Santa Fe, Albuquerque

Dr. Benjamin f. Remo Teresa Casteel Prev 1 of 2 Next

Lovelace Medical Group has announced two new hires.

Dr. Benjamin F. Remo has joined Lovelace Medical Group. Remo earned his doctorate from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Cardiology at the New York University School of Medicine, as well as a fellowship in electrophysiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Remo also recently finished his fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. Remo is located at New Mexico Heart Institute at 1631 Hospital Drive in Santa Fe.

Teresa Casteel has joined Lovelace Medical Group. Casteel completed her bachelor’s degree at The College of Saint Scholastica and earned her master’s degree at University of Phoenix. She has more than 20 years of nursing experience. Casteel is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 4801 McMahon NW.