Briefcase: Sandia Resort & Casino promotes new general manager



Neng Moua has been promoted to general manager of Gaming Operations at Sandia Resort & Casino.

He has been at Sandia Resort & Casino for five years transitioning from the director of slot operations. He is a 21-year veteran of the Indian Gaming industry. Prior to joining Sandia Resort & Casino, Moua worked in senior roles in casino operations in the California market. Throughout his professional casino career, he has worked at prominent properties including Morongo Resort & Casino and Pechanga Resort & Casino. Moua received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from DeVry University.