Votes are in: Journal readers pick clear favorite in Girl Scout Cookie flavor poll

The results are in! Thin Mints won by a landslide in a poll of Journal readers’ Girl Scout Cookie tastes.
In advance of Girl Scout cookie both sales starting Friday, the Journal conducted a non-scientific poll to see what readers considered the most scrumptious samplings available from our local blooming entrepreneurs.
Thin Mints won with a 40.63% approval rating from the 64 voters, followed by Samoas/Caramel deLites, which received 29.69%.
Journal readers snubbed Toast-Yays, Lemon-Ups, Caramel Chocolate Chips and Adventurefuls, which each garnered no votes at all.
Even the brand-new Raspberry Rally flavor got more votes with a 1.56% approval rating.
The full results are as follows:
- Thin Mints
40.63%
- Samoas/Caramel deLites
29.69%
- Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties
15.63%
- Do-si-dos
4.69%
- Trefoils
3.13%
- Toffee-tastic
1.56%
- Lemonades
1.56%
- Girl Scout S’mores
1.56%
- Raspberry Rally – a new flavor
1.56%
- Toast-Yay
0.00%
- Lemon-Ups
0.00%
- Caramel Chocolate Chip
0.00%
- Adventurefuls
0.00%