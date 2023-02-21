 Votes are in: Journal readers pick clear favorite in Girl Scout Cookie flavor poll - Albuquerque Journal

Votes are in: Journal readers pick clear favorite in Girl Scout Cookie flavor poll

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies won with a 40.63% approval rating from the 64 voters.
(Donn Friedman/ Albuquerque Journal)

The results are in! Thin Mints won by a landslide in a poll of Journal readers’ Girl Scout Cookie tastes.

In advance of Girl Scout cookie both sales starting Friday, the Journal conducted a non-scientific poll to see what readers considered the most scrumptious samplings available from our local blooming entrepreneurs.

Thin Mints won with a 40.63% approval rating from the 64 voters, followed by Samoas/Caramel deLites, which received 29.69%.

Journal readers snubbed Toast-Yays, Lemon-Ups, Caramel Chocolate Chips and Adventurefuls, which each garnered no votes at all.

Even the brand-new Raspberry Rally flavor got more votes with a 1.56% approval rating.

 

The full results are as follows:

  •  Thin Mints
    40.63%
  • Samoas/Caramel deLites
    29.69%
  • Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties
    15.63%
  • Do-si-dos
    4.69%
  • Trefoils
    3.13%
  • Toffee-tastic
    1.56%
  • Lemonades
    1.56%
  • Girl Scout S’mores
    1.56%
  • Raspberry Rally – a new flavor
    1.56%
  • Toast-Yay
    0.00%
  • Lemon-Ups
    0.00%
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip
    0.00%
  • Adventurefuls
    0.00%
