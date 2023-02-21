‘Extremely hazardous’ winds coming to Albuquerque area on Wednesday

A storm system will bring high winds, rain and possible snow across the state, including in the Albuquerque area on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Albuquerque office issued a high wind warning that will affect most of New Mexico from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Winds of 35 to 50 mph with gusts of up to 70 mph are expected throughout the day in several parts of the state, according to the NWS. Wind gusts of over 80 mph are possible at the Sacramento Mountains.

Affected areas include the Glorieta Mesa, Middle Rio Grande Valley, the Sandia and Manzano mountains, Estancia Valley, Tularosa Valley, South Central Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Chaves County, the NWS’s website states.

Wednesday’s temperature in Albuquerque will peak in the high 40s during the day with scattered rain and chance of light snow. Clouds will dissipate late night, with a temperature dip in the mid and high 20s.

The Albuquerque office of the NWS warned the high winds could knock down trees, potentially causing widespread power outages across the state. Damage to roofs, sheds, barns, fences and mobile homes is also expected.

“Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects,” the warning states.

High winds will create “extremely hazardous” driving conditions during Wednesday, according to the NWS. Blowing dust and the possibility of blowing snow late Wednesday will make it difficult to travel state roads.