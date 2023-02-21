Diego Espinoza chosen as Leadership New Mexico’s new president

Leadership New Mexico has chosen Diego Espinoza to guide the organization through its “next phase of aggressive growth.”

In a Feb. 16 press release, the organization announced Espinoza’s hiring as its new president: “Espinoza’s diverse leadership experience and true love for our state will take Leadership New Mexico to the next level.”

Leadership New Mexico “helps our state’s current and emerging leaders enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of its challenges and opportunities through educational training programs, mentorships, and networking,” according to the release.

Espinoza “is a high-energy leader who brings a unique passion to this position at a critical time in our state’s history,” said Adam Harrington, Leadership New Mexico’s Board Chairman, Core Class 2014 and the chief financial officer for HB Construction. “Our state is at a crossroads. Our leaders must be equipped with the necessary tools to work together and the knowledge to be able to create a better tomorrow. Our children’s futures depend on the example they deploy today.”

A native New Mexican, Espinoza earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University. He is bilingual and the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

While attending ENMU, Diego was appointed by Gov. Bill Richardson as the first Hispanic student in the university’s history to serve on the Board of Regents. Upon graduation, Diego served as Congresswoman Heather Wilson’s statewide community outreach director.

He then served as director of government programs for CSI Aviation, a global air transportation and aviation logistics services company based in Albuquerque overseeing several government contracts with more than $100 million in sales annually. He managed contracts issued by multiple federal agencies.

Looking to diversify his skills in 2021, Diego was part of the senior leadership team that launched the first Amazon facility in New Mexico.

“I am thrilled to bring new excitement and energy to this proven organization,” Espinoza said in a statement. “Serving as the president of Leadership New Mexico is a dream come true, by helping leaders define problems, develop forward-thinking solutions and implement lasting change, we will make New Mexico a better place to live and work.”

Leadership New Mexico is nonpartisan, does not advocate for legislation of any kind, does not endorse political candidates and does not take a stand on any political or social issues. Leadership New Mexico educates participants, who are leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, about statewide and regional issues. Leadership New Mexico is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), tax-exempt New Mexico organization. It is funded by the generous contributions of corporations, foundations and individual donors.