 Diego Espinoza chosen as Leadership New Mexico’s new president - Albuquerque Journal

Diego Espinoza chosen as Leadership New Mexico’s new president

By JOURNAL STAFF REPORT

Diego Espinoza is Leadership New Mexico’s new president. (Photo courtesy of Leadership New Mexico)

Leadership New Mexico has chosen Diego Espinoza to guide the organization through its “next phase of aggressive growth.”

In a Feb. 16 press release, the organization announced Espinoza’s hiring as its new president: “Espinoza’s diverse leadership experience and true love for our state will take Leadership New Mexico to the next level.”

Leadership New Mexico “helps our state’s current and emerging leaders enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of its challenges and opportunities through educational training programs, mentorships, and networking,” according to the release.

Espinoza “is a high-energy leader who brings a unique passion to this position at a critical time in our state’s history,” said Adam Harrington, Leadership New Mexico’s Board Chairman, Core Class 2014 and the chief financial officer for HB Construction. “Our state is at a crossroads. Our leaders must be equipped with the necessary tools to work together and the knowledge to be able to create a better tomorrow. Our children’s futures depend on the example they deploy today.”

A native New Mexican, Espinoza earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University. He is bilingual and the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

While attending ENMU, Diego was appointed by Gov. Bill Richardson as the first Hispanic student in the university’s history to serve on the Board of Regents. Upon graduation, Diego served as Congresswoman Heather Wilson’s statewide community outreach director.

He then served as director of government programs for CSI Aviation, a global air transportation and aviation logistics services company based in Albuquerque overseeing several government contracts with more than $100 million in sales annually. He managed contracts issued by multiple federal agencies.

Looking to diversify his skills in 2021, Diego was part of the senior leadership team that launched the first Amazon facility in New Mexico.

“I am thrilled to bring new excitement and energy to this proven organization,” Espinoza said in a statement. “Serving as the president of Leadership New Mexico is a dream come true, by helping leaders define problems, develop forward-thinking solutions and implement lasting change, we will make New Mexico a better place to live and work.”

Leadership New Mexico is nonpartisan, does not advocate for legislation of any kind, does not endorse political candidates and does not take a stand on any political or social issues. Leadership New Mexico educates participants, who are leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, about statewide and regional issues. Leadership New Mexico is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), tax-exempt New Mexico organization. It is funded by the generous contributions of corporations, foundations and individual donors.

Home » Business » Diego Espinoza chosen as Leadership New Mexico’s new president

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Four-star guard Tru Washington commits to play for Lobo ...
ABQnews Seeker
A four-star guard from Arizona has ... A four-star guard from Arizona has committed to play for the UNM Lobos next season, the second member of the team's 2023 class.
2
Burial, cremation, 'natural' burial and more: Here's what's available, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Breaking down funeral offerings and costs ... Breaking down funeral offerings and costs in New Mexico and beyond
3
Diego Espinoza chosen as Leadership New Mexico’s new president
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: His mission is helping emerging ... BRIEFCASE: His mission is helping emerging leaders deepen their knowledge of state's challenges and opportunities.
4
Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US
ABQnews Seeker
MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir ... MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining ...
5
Speak Up!: $10 million of OT to clear warrant ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Allowing parolees to vote is ... OPINION: Allowing parolees to vote is wrong and will open doors to corruption.
6
'Extremely hazardous' winds coming to Albuquerque area on Wednesday
ABQnews Seeker
A storm system will bring high ... A storm system will bring high winds, rain and possible snow across the state, including the Albuquerque area on Wednesday.  
7
Votes are in: Journal readers pick clear favorite in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Four flavors snubbed by poll-takers. Four flavors snubbed by poll-takers.
8
High school baseball: Albuquerque-area teams and players to watch ...
ABQnews Seeker
Aluminum bats have returned after a ... Aluminum bats have returned after a few years with wood/composite bats. Which means run production is sure to spike dramatically.
9
'Let's go out and win this for him': Chris ...
ABQnews Seeker
The first pitch will be thrown ... The first pitch will be thrown at Volcano Vista on Wednesday afternoon. Everything will be back to normal. And yet paradoxically, nothing will be ...