 Four-star guard Tru Washington commits to play for Lobo basketball - Albuquerque Journal

Four-star guard Tru Washington commits to play for Lobo basketball

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Tru Washington, right, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., has committed to the UNM Lobos as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He was on a recruiting visit at the Sept. 9, 2022, Lobo football game against Boise State, where he is seen here standing next to UNM assistant coach Isaac Chew, wearing a red and white hat. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)
The home stretch for the 2022-23 season is heating up this week for the UNM Lobos.

But on Tuesday, another piece of the foundation for the future of the basketball program was put in place.

Four-star guard Tru Washington, a 6-foot-3 recruit from AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., announced he will play for the Lobos, becoming the second prep recruit of UNM’s Class of 2023 along with 6-8 Texas forward Jadyn Toppin, who committed in September and signed his National Letter of Intent in November.

Washington, the uncle of former Kentucky guard and current Houston Rocket Ty Ty Washington, who was also recruited a few years ago by the Lobos, made his decision known Wednesday by telling various recruiting media, including Joe Tipton, who broke the announcement news first:

Washington is listed as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports.com and ESPN, and checks in as the 88th ranked player in the country in the latest ESPN 100 rankings. No other Mountain West program is listed as having an ESPN 100 recruit committed for next season.

Per his Instagram page, Washington has had offers over the past couple seasons from the likes of Nevada, Arizona State, LSU, Grand Canyon, Mississippi State, TCU, UNLV, Pepperdine, DePaul, Portland, Georgia and others.

He joins Toppin in the Lobos recruiting class and the two were on official visits on the same weekend, including both attending the Sept. 9 Lobos football game in University Stadium against Boise State.

The Lobos (20-7, 7-7 Mountain West), play at Boise State on Wednesday night and remain hopeful to earn an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Their 20 wins this season is the most since 2014 and the rebuild under second-year coach Richard Pitino took a major step in Year 2, thanks primarily to transfers, but the head coach has said he wants a mix of high school recruits and transfers as part of his recruiting philosophy moving forward and has had multiple freshmen signed en each of his first two recruiting classes.

The Lobos have, for now, two scholarships that will be open for the new recruits — one from Morris Udeze, whose eligibility expires after this season, and one from Jay Allen-Tovar, who quit the team in November after three games and transferred to Southern Utah. Several other Lobo seniors will have to decide after the season if they want to exercise their option of using an extra season of eligibility to return for another season since they played through the 2020-21 “COVID Season.”

UNM coaches can not comment on new recruits until they have signed National Letters of Intent.

