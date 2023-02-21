 Arsenio Romero named head of New Mexico Public Education Department - Albuquerque Journal

Arsenio Romero named head of New Mexico Public Education Department

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

1952367
Arsenio Romero, superintendent of Los Lunas Schools, who was named secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department on Feb. 21, 2023. (Los Lunas Schools)

Arsenio Romero, the superintendent of Los Lunas Schools and a New Mexico State University regent, has been named secretary of the state’s public education department.

The Governor’s Office announced Romero’s appointment on Tuesday, stating he will begin work March 6.

Romero will be the state’s fourth PED secretary in four years. Kurt Steinhaus, who retired in January, was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s most recent appointee to the role. Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla is filling in temporarily.

A Belen native, Romero is the son of a first-grade teacher. He started his career in education as an elementary school teacher and principal at Las Cruces Public Schools. He’s held roles as an assistant superintendent at the Roswell Independent School District, and as superintendent at Deming Public Schools as well as Los Lunas. He joined the NMSU Board of Regents in 2020.

This story will be updated.

