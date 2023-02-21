 Proposed legislation would expand Medicaid eligibility, create low-cost plans through program - Albuquerque Journal

Proposed legislation would expand Medicaid eligibility, create low-cost plans through program

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, right, is a sponsor on legislation that would expand New Mexico’s Medicaid program to those who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for coverage. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

A bill aimed at expanding New Mexico’s Medicaid program to those who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for coverage is awaiting a hearing before the House Health & Human Services Committee as the second half of the legislative session is underway.

House Bill 400, known as Medicaid Forward, would offer eligible residents who do not qualify for full Medicaid coverage and whose household income is 133% above the federal poverty level to apply for low-cost coverage.

It would also create the framework for the state’s Human Services Department to conduct a study on the impact of expanding Medicaid eligibility, which means the department could potentially review reimbursement rates for providers and look at an affordability scale for premiums and cost-sharing for potential enrollees under Medicaid Forward.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic lawmakers Reps. Reena Szczepanski and Javier Martínez and Sens. Siah Correa Hemphill and Leo Jaramillo.

“We’ve been hearing about the rising costs of health care premiums for a lot of working people,” House Majority Whip Szczepanski said. “So, part of this analysis is going to be looking at what it would mean to offer this as an option for some of those large groups of employees, and also just some of those middle-class families that are looking for affordable options.”

The proposed legislation, which sponsors are hoping will be heard some time this week by its first committee, comes at a time when the state’s Medicaid program is in flux.

Nicole Comeaux, the former state Medicaid director, and former HSD Cabinet Secretary David Scrase announced their departures from the department in January.

And HSD’s procurement process for contracts for new managed care organizations, or MCOs, was canceled following their departures, creating uncertainty about which health care insurers will be selected for what will be a revamped Medicaid program next year.

Nicolas Cordova, the health care director for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said Oregon and the District of Columbia have made similar moves in expanding low-cost health insurance through Medicaid.

The legislation states that, at minimum, low-cost plans can be offered to those whose household income is below 400% of the federal poverty level. But Cordova said the federal program that oversees Medicaid has said income caps could be scrapped entirely under Medicaid Forward, possibly opening eligibility to even more New Mexicans.

New Mexico’s federal match rate – which is roughly 73% – will remain in place and cover the costs of Medicaid Forward, Cordova added.

“We have a relatively low number of people enrolled in (beWellnm) and a high number of people already enrolled in some sort of government insurance… more than half our state,” Cordova said. “What that speaks to is the relatively low potential for disrupting our existing market and the high potential for a more seamless transition to this initiative.”

A February 2022 study conducted by research firm PerryUndem shows roughly one in 10 New Mexicans is without health insurance.

Both Cordova and Szczepanski said Medicaid Forward would ensure most New Mexicans can afford a low-cost plan through the program. But they also said it ensures there is no unpredictability among insurers and providers on coverage.

“Insurers can be unpredictable – they can be restrictive when reviewing claims and that imposes an additional burden on our providers,” Cordova said. “Providers often favor Medicaid because of its breadth of benefits, but also because it’s very predictable in what it covers.”

According to the legislation, $500,000 would be appropriated to HSD in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 to conduct a study on the program’s effects. By October 2024, the HSD secretary would report the study to two legislative committees. And by 2026, Medicaid Forward would be amended to include the new program.

Proposed legislation would expand Medicaid eligibility, create low-cost plans through program
