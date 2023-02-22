 Amid cabinet-level pushback, House committee rejects bill enshrining telework for state employees in law - Albuquerque Journal

Amid cabinet-level pushback, House committee rejects bill enshrining telework for state employees in law

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Michael Peterson, a Department of Health employee from Silver City, takes place in a rally outside the Roundhouse on the opening day of this year’s 60-day session. A bill that would enshrine telework for state employees in law was rejected Tuesday by a House committee. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A bill that would enshrine remote work for state employees in law was rejected Tuesday by a House panel, after a phalanx of cabinet secretaries urged legislators to stay out of a simmering dispute between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration and a state labor union.

In an unusual display of executive pushback, more than 15 agency heads or deputy secretaries showed up to speak at the House Labor, Veterans’ and Military Affairs Committee meeting, with several saying state workforce issues should be left to the executive branch.

“I think it’s important for the executive … to be able to negotiate these matters,” one secretary, Children, Youth and Families Department head Barbara Vigil, said during the Tuesday hearing.

The cabinet-level testimony appeared to sway some legislators, but also drew the ire of at least one of the bill’s sponsors.

“This is the way of the future,” said Rep. Chrinstine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, referring to remote work. “This is very backward to be hearing this from people who should be thinking forward.”

However, the committee voted 7-4 to table the legislation, likely signaling its demise for the 60-day legislative session that ends March 18. Three Democratic lawmakers sided with the panel’s four Republican members in voting in favor of halting the bill’s progress.

The measure, House Bill 300, was filed by three Democratic lawmakers amid the fallout from the Lujan Grisham administration’s decision to require state employees to return to in-person work, starting Feb. 2.

The decision to rescind a remote work policy and bring back employees who had been allowed to work from home angered top Communications Workers of America Local 7076 union leaders, who subsequently challenged the state’s authority to cancel the policy without bargaining.

The return to the office mandate has also prompted some state workers to announce plans to leave their jobs.

Specifically, the legislation would have required the State Personnel Board to adopt rules outlining telework for state workers. But employees would only be eligible for remote work if their specific job duties did not require them to show up in person.

With many state agencies struggling with high vacancy rates, Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, said state workers need to feel valued.

“I believe state workers drive the success of our state in every category, and this is really a way to recruit and retain,” Garratt said.

She also said about a dozen of the state’s 112 legislators are currently participating in the legislative session remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

