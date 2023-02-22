Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, raping her daughter

Gerardo Leon-Guerra (MDC)

An Albuquerque man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and raping her adult daughter on Friday night has been arrested.

Gerardo Leon-Guerra, 31, was charged with criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery and other charges.

He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Sunday.

The Law Offices of the Public Defender, who are representing Leon-Guerra, said “we have received this case and are beginning the initial steps.”

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Leon-Guerra until trial.

“The defendant broke into the victim’s home and raped her,” according to the motion. “No one should live through such a nightmare.”

The victim reported she was on her living room couch watching TV at around 11 p.m. on Friday when she heard noises coming from her room, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The woman said she went to the room armed with a kitchen knife, and saw a man entering through her window. She told police he was wearing a bandana that covered most of his face.

The woman said she ran to the living room and tried to use Siri to call police but was unable to do so because he grabbed her, according to the complaint. She told police she tried to stab the man and also hit him with a lamp, but he began strangling her.

Police said the woman told them she scratched the suspect’s face and eyes as he strangled her. She said she saw white spots and felt like she was about to faint, so she pretended to be dead.

The woman told police the man then used blankets to cover her eyes and raped her, according to the complaint. She said he grabbed her cell phone and ran away.

Police said that, although she couldn’t see his face, the woman told them she was sure the suspect was her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Leon-Guerra. That’s because, she said she recognized “his (physique), mannerisms, the way he moved, his body shape and stature.”

The woman’s mother told police she broke up with Leon-Guerra two weeks before the assault, according to the complaint. The mother allegedly ended the relationship because he used to go into her daughter’s room when drunk.

Police said a nurse determined the victim suffered physical injuries consistent with her story about the sexual assault.

Police searched the house and found the victim’s bedroom window had broken bars and was open, according to the complaint. Leon-Guerra’s employer helped officers detain him the next day and he declined to speak with them.

Police said Leon-Guerra matched the suspect’s description given by the woman and had scratch marks on his face consistent with her story.