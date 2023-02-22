Talk of the Town: Legislature 2023

88-year-old offers up some life lessons

THE ALBUQUERQUE Journal of Sunday Feb. 12 gave us several ideas of Legislature happenings. There are hints that too many lawyers as elected representatives are acting on personal ideals instead of representing the citizens that elected them. One example is raising medical malpractice payouts so insurance costs to doctors and other medics are impossible. That is interfering with the health care options of New Mexico citizens, but gives trial lawyers more business. Another example is the excessive amount of paid leave from work for various reasons. What they propose is beyond the financial ability and responsibility of most of New Mexico businesses. …

N.M. police departments do not need policy demands from elected legislators who have no idea what actual police work demands of individual officers. If you leave them alone, they will get things sorted out to work properly. … Provide funds to police departments so they can properly train their officers. Even with proper training, there will be many criminals who will make their situation difficult.

… helping public school students graduate from school with less knowledge is not doing them or their families any favors. Legislators must encourage parents of students to help their children learn to read, especially before attending school.

Legislators going after citizens’ firearms is very foolish. Criminals need to be given more attention via stiffening laws and penalties. … Some (gun owners) do need more education on handling and storage. There have been reports of women being killed because they had to wait to purchase a firearm to protect them from a person (they) filed protection papers against.… Hopefully, some legislators will be able to read about some of what I learned after 88 years living in these wonderful United States of America.

ROBERT PRICKETT, Albuquerque

Malpractice: How much is a life worth?

MY MOTHER was killed by medical malpractice. When I hear that legislators want to “decrease caps” that insurance companies must pay to families who lost a loved one, my stomach sinks.

How much is your mother’s life worth? It’s unfair, and grossly misleading, for the media and legislators to pin the provider shortage on families such as mine. Health care professionals have been leaving this state for at least a decade and there is nobody who wants quality health care providers in this state more than families such as mine — families that lost a loved one because of medical malpractice. Do not use our loss to advance your political agenda. It only adds to our grief. Say “no” to changes to the medical malpractice act.

ANNETTE GONZALES, Albuquerque

Reform will reduce lobbyist power

STOP ME! I’m a lobbyist who influences how legislators think about legislative proposals.

I urge passage of House Joint Resolution 2/a, which would set the length of sessions at 60 days, adding 30 more days in a two-year period. I also urge support for HJR 8/a to provide legislative salaries to be determined by an independent commission, not legislators themselves. More staff is needed.

Our New Mexico legislators work very hard — almost every one of them works far beyond what anybody else would do for a “regular” job — much less one for which they are a volunteer. They simply don’t have the time and resources to review each bill as they’d like to and as the public deserves. Modernizing the Legislature would reduce the power of lobbyists and replace us with informed policy-making based on objective staff analysis.

CHARLES GOODMACHER, Albuquerque

GOP shoots down smart gun reforms

IF ACTIONS speak louder than words, Republicans in the state Legislature are proclaiming that their love for guns is more passionate than their love for the women and children they purport to care so deeply about.

As reported by the Journal Feb. 8, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with Democrats in the Legislature, are poised to enact multiple gun safety laws, including a measure to keep guns away from children. …

Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, in condemning the recent attacks on politicians in Albuquerque, makes the tired claim that tightening gun laws doesn’t make anyone safer.

Rep. Stefanie Lord, R-Sandia Park, trots out the debunked assertion gun storage requirements designed to keep weapons away from children might leave a women unable to defend herself against a violent ex-husband. … But, credible data show women rarely use guns for self-defense and, overwhelmingly, a woman’s own gun is used against her. Anyone owning a gun significantly increases the risk of violent injury or death to members of their household.

New Mexico has one of the highest gun-death rates in the country, but, at every opportunity to date, Republicans in the state Legislature have voted “no” to common-sense gun-safety measures.

If N.M. Republicans truly believe in the sanctity of life, they will join the Democrats in passing reasonable, life-saving gun safety laws.

JUDITH GORDON, Bernalillo