Luján sounds call for increased brain health awareness in speech to NM lawmakers

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., gives a thumbs-up while addressing a joint session of the New Mexico House and Senate on Tuesday. The senator talked about his January 2022 stroke and said he plans to try to secure more funding for brain health research. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Just over a year after suffering a serious stroke, Ben Ray Luján told state lawmakers Tuesday he’s lucky to be alive and plans to use his position as a U.S. senator to raise awareness about brain health.

In the New Mexico House gallery that his late father long presided over as House speaker, Luján also said the experience has changed some of his policy views and priorities.

“There’s a lot of new perspective I have,” he said during a joint session of the House and Senate.

Specifically, Luján urged others to react quickly to unusual symptoms like dizziness and persistent headaches, saying, “time is not on the side of someone experiencing a stroke.”

In a subsequent interview, he said he’s working to secure more funding for brain health programs, including research on Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

He also said his story has prompted strangers to approach him with words of thanks.

“The more people that learn about what to look for, what to expect … matters,” Luján said. “Educationally, that’s advocacy. We can do more of that — everyone one of us across the country, we have that responsibility.”

Luján suffered a stoke in his cerebellum in January 2022 and later underwent surgery to ease swelling at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

After several weeks of medical procedures and rehabilitation, the 50-year old Democrat returned to the U.S. Senate less than two months later, though he acknowledged some lingering physical issues.

During his 20-minute speech to lawmakers Tuesday, Luján also called for more civility in politics, citing the personal friendships his late father, Ben Lujan, had with fellow Democrats and Republicans alike.

With his mother, Carmen, and two sisters looking on, Luján lauded legislators for passing legislation authorizing up to $100 million in state funds to begin repair work on roads, culverts and acequias damaged by last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire and subsequent flooding.

That bill was signed this week by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., also spoke to legislators Tuesday, saying it was “good to be home” — a reference to the two-plus years she spent as a House member before winning election to an open seat in Congress in June 2021.

During her speech, Stansbury called on lawmakers to approve bills dealing with abortion and elections that have been proposed ruing this year’s 60-day session, while also expressing support for proposals to pay legislators a salary and extend the length of sessions.

The other three members of New Mexico’s all-Democratic congressional delegation delivered remarks to the Legislature last week.

