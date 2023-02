Pete Woods, with Catchlight Painting from Massachusetts, works on painting areas inside the Gateway and Gibson Health Hub during the Painting Contractors Association’s Paint-It-Forward day in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Members of the Painting Contractors Association worked inside the Gateway and Gibson Health Hub Tuesday during its Paint It Forward event in Albuquerque.

Some 125 volunteers added fresh coats of paint to the lobby, fourth-floor suite and sleeping areas, amounting to 1,000 hours of labor.

The estimated value of labor and materials — Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore made donations — totaled close to $400,000.