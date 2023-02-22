UNM may lift COVID vaccine mandate

The University of New Mexico is “seriously considering” lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate after medical experts on a university committee recommended such a move.

The end of the mandate would mean that current and prospective employees and students on main and branch campuses would no longer be required to have a vaccine to work or attend the university.

The roughly dozen or so employees who left the university for refusing to get the shots would be able to reapply for their positions, and their decision not to get vaccinated wouldn’t be held against them, said Cinnamon Blair, a spokeswoman for the university.

Dr. Cristina Beato, the chair of UNM’s Health Protocols Committee, said health officials still recommend the vaccine as a way to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death. But she also acknowledged the vaccines have caused adverse side effects in a small number of cases and that people who get the vaccine can still get and transmit the virus more than what was believed when the school’s vaccine mandate was rolled out in August 2021.

“We strongly believed that there are benefits to the vaccine, but that there are also some side effects, especially in the younger cohorts, although rare,” she said at an online forum last week discussing the mandate. “Unfortunately … when the vaccine started coming out, we were told, 92%, if you get vaccinated, you will not get the virus and you will not transmit it. We now know that is not accurate and even with vaccination, you will get the virus and you will transmit it.”

The final decision on vaccine policy rests with UNM President Garnett Stokes, but the Health Protocols Committee has recommended it come to an end.

“I firmly believe (the vaccine mandate) was essential action for us to take during the peak of the pandemic,” Stokes said.

She said she will announce a decision soon.

Meanwhile, COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations throughout the state have declined in the last eight weeks. There were 69 people with COVID hospitalized throughout the state on Tuesday and the state Health Department reported three additional COVID-related deaths, pushing the toll to 9,016 since the onset of the pandemic.

Concerns raised

Blair said after Stokes announced in a letter to the campus that she was “seriously considering” lifting the mandate, the school received about 50 comments from the UNM community. The vast majority of those comments, Blair said, were related to safety concerns from immunocompromised people and people who lived with immunocompromised people.

Anyone who comes into contact with patients at UNM Health and Health Sciences clinical areas will still be required to follow the vaccine mandate, which is required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Stokes said.

NMSU vaccine mandate being re-evaluated

New Mexico State University still has a vaccine requirement in place for students and employees.

“In light of recent developments at the state and federal level, we are currently re-evaluating these requirements and will keep our university community informed should there be any changes,” NMSU spokesman Justin Bannister said in a statement.

New Mexico state government employees, as of August, are only required to be vaccinated if they work in a facility that’s licensed or certified by CMS.

‘If you’re sick, stay home’

Dr. Nestor Sosa, an infectious disease specialist at the UNM School of Medicine, said the landscape in terms of COVID has changed significantly in the last three years.

He said some scientists believe the COVID virus is becoming less deadly as it evolves; more than 90% of people have antibodies from either the vaccine or exposure to the virus; treatments and antivirals are available; and tests are rapid and prevalent. Plus, the UNM policy only required people receive the primary series of vaccine and a booster. It didn’t require the more recent booster shot that is available.

Additionally, Sosa said adverse effects of the vaccine, though extremely rare, are more common in younger people. For example, one of those effects, myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, happened about 106 times out of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine given to 16- or 17-year-olds.

“We now have evidence that that’s the age group with the least benefit and maybe a slightly greater risk (for an adverse effect)” Sosa said. “Vaccine mandates are one of the strongest public health interventions, but they should be used sparingly and only when they are necessary and when there are no other valid interventions that can curtail a pandemic.”

UNM Provost James Holloway said the university plans to keep in place some health measures that were used during the pandemic. For example, he said students and employees should stay home when they are sick — with COVID or another illness — and feel free to recover and not try to work from home. He also said faculty members shouldn’t require students to bring a note from a doctor, which can waste resources at Student Health and Counseling.

“If you’re sick, stay home, and don’t work,” he said. “The purpose is to stay home and get well.”