Bernalillo County to allow speed cameras. Here’s what you need to know about the plan.

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

More speed cameras are coming to the metro area.

The Bernalillo County Commission — which sets policy for the county’s unincorporated areas — on Tuesday approved legislation to allow speed cameras in its jurisdiction.

That follows similar action by the city of Albuquerque, which approved speed cameras in late 2021. Ten cameras have been snapping photos along busy city corridors since last spring.

Commissioner Walt Benson, who sponsored the county legislation, said his office receives more complaints about speeding — and related noise — than almost anything else. He said people throughout the county have told him they want cameras patrolling the streets.

“I’ve received zero negative comments about this and dozens of positive comments,” Benson said prior to the commission’s unanimous vote to pass the bill.

Commissioner Eric Olivas said the cameras will keep law enforcement personnel focused on higher-priority matters.

“I think this is good policy,” he said.

Deputy County Manager Elias Archuleta said in an interview that the county aims to have five cameras placed within a year as part of a pilot program that could eventually expand to 10. He said the county still has to find a vendor to supply the cameras and must still get clearance from the New Mexico Department of Transportation to put them along certain corridors — such as Coors and Tramway boulevards — that are state roads within the county known for high-speed traffic.

The county’s ordinance tracks with the city of Albuquerque’s by requiring that each camera-caught infraction first undergo law enforcement review before issuance and designating each violation a civil infraction punishable by a $100 fine or four hours of community service.

Albuquerque has issued nearly 41,000 speed camera citations since May 2022, though thousands are going unpaid. The rate of citation resolution is presently 56%, a city spokesman said Tuesday.

