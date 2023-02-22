Prep baseball: St. Pius stages late rally to top Eldorado in 2023 season opener

Eldorado High School ’s Cirilio Martinez tags St. Pius baserunner Miguel Sena during the host Sartans' victory on Tuesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) St. Pius X pitcher Caiden Bischoff works against Eldorado. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Eldorado High School ’s Kaleb Carnes , left , celebrates his home run. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Matt McCoy’s St. Pius Sartans are back at it again.

Last year, the Sartans coach said in the lead-up to the start of the 2023 prep baseball season, that his club seemed to almost derive bizarre pleasure in coming from behind to win games en route to their 2022 Class 4A state championship.

On Tuesday afternoon, as St. Pius opened defense of that title, the Sartans won 5-4 over visiting Eldorado — after trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth and coming down to their final five outs.

But St. Pius caught fire with four runs in the sixth to tie the game, and Cohen Mulville’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh scored Jake Sena with the winning run as the Sartans walked off the Eagles on a windy day on the West Side.

“These guys, cardiac boys,” McCoy said, smiling. “I don’t know what it is. If they’re not down, they don’t feel it’s a baseball game, I guess.”

Sena opened the bottom of the seventh with a double to center. Lucas Martinez’s perfectly placed sacrifice bunt up the third base line not only moved Sena up 90 feet, but Martinez beat out the throw for a single.

St. Pius’ best hitter, Gene Trujillo, was due up in the order. But in an arrangement the baseball team had with the Sartans boys basketball team, Trujillo was permitted only two hours to play baseball Tuesday.

So when his spot came up, Trujillo had already left to the nearby gym for basketball practice. In stepped Cisco Cisneros, who walked to load the bases. Senior Mulville then drew a five-pitch walk to send everyone home.

“With less than two outs, I saw them bring the outfielders in, so I was looking for something to drive to the outfield,” Mulville said. “Then when I got (the count) to 3-1, I was hoping for a meat fastball. But a walk’s a walk, and it got the job done.”

His little brother, Jax, a sophomore, produced the most important swing of the game for St. Pius, a two-out, two-RBI bloop single to center that tied the game 4-4.

“That was awesome to see him step up in that moment because we weren’t getting it done,” Cohen said.

Eldorado had built a four-run lead with a run in the second, Kaleb Carnes’ wind-aided solo home run off the scoreboard in center in the fifth — the wind was blowing strongly straight out from home plate — and Jason Sims’ sharp two-run single down the left-field line in the sixth.

In the bottom half, St. Pius loaded the bases with one out. Jacob Maes’ single to third scored the Sartans’ first run of the game. Ben Martinez followed with a walk, plating the second run.

Martinez was picked off first moments later for the second out, leaving runners at second and third for Jax Mulville. He hit the second pitch after the pick-off to center to tie the game.

“It’s hard when we get down that much,” Cohen Mulville said, “but at a certain point, we realize, dang, it’s time to turn it on or else we’re gonna lose this ballgame. And we always seem to find (a way).”