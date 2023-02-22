Lobos have a chance to build its NCAA Tournament case in rematch with Boise State

Sequels rarely live up to the standard set by the original.

But whether or not Wednesday’s rematch of last month’s epic overtime thriller in the Pit provides anywhere near the same level of drama and excitement doesn’t really matter to the New Mexico Lobos and Boise State Broncos.

The stakes in this rematch are every bit as high – perhaps even higher – as when UNM’s Morris Udeze sent the 14,500 Pit fans into a frenzy with his overtime layup to beat the Broncos, 81-79.

Since that time, the Broncos (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West) have gone 6-1 and largely maintained a position on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, UNM (20-7, 7-7) went 2-5 since that Quad-1 win over Boise State that, at the time, had them well inside most NCAA Tournament projections. The five losses since include three (twice to Nevada and one at Utah State) that didn’t really hurt their postseason chances. But there were those other two (at Air Force and at home to last-place Wyoming) that pushed the Lobos outside the projected Field of 68.

But not by as much as some fear.

“Although some people seem to think we’re out of it,” Lobos coach Richard Pitino told the Journal Friday night in San Jose after a dominant win over the Spartans, “I still feel like we’re in the hunt … right now for an NCAA tournament bid.”

A win at Boise State would be another Quad 1 win, giving the Lobos a Mountain West-leading four, with three of those being true road wins that the NCAA Selection Committee has specifically noted as being key to their decision making and could slide UNM ever so slightly back into the projected NCAA Tournament field.

The good news for the Lobos, who will be betting underdogs in Boise, is they are expected to have a healthy starting lineup, including Jaelen House. Without the dynamic point guard due to his hamstring injury, the Lobos were out of sorts vs. Air Force and Wyoming. With him back, they beat San Jose State by 28 points, the second largest margin of victory in the Mountain West all season (ironically behind only San Jose State’s 30-point home win over Air Force).

“(House) definitely makes a huge difference,” said Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who scored 25 in the first Boise State game and had 27 on Friday in House’s return to the lineup. “I mean, he opens up so much stuff for me because teams got to key in on him as well. … And he’s such a great defensive player that it gives us energy to fight on the defensive end. But we all needed to get better on that end. All of us.”

BASEBALL GATE: After last month’s thrilling game, Boise State coach Leon Rice brought up in a postgame interview that the UNM baseball team nearly started a “riot” with his team at halftime outside the Broncos locker room and asked the league to look into it.

Monday night, and in Tuesday’s print edition, the Journal published an article including an excerpt from UNM’s incident report sent to the league after the incident – a report obtained via a public records request. That incident report indicated eyewitness accounts, albeit UNM-affiliated ones, said there was no near brawl and the only thing physical was Rice getting chest-to-chest with a Lobo baseball player as the two argued about whose hallway it was.

Boise State told the Journal on Monday it was satisfied with the league’s response and UNM’s response to the matter and did not specifically address a question about Rice’s alleged interaction with the baseball player.

Tuesday in Idaho, Rice was asked by local media about the Journal’s article:

“That’s been resolved, and I don’t want to be anymore … like I said, this is two really, really good college basketball teams played a bordering on historic (game) down there. I mean, that thing was terrific. We have so much respect for New Mexico and Pitino and what him and his staff have done there, and then his players are awesome. Our guys and their guys just competed their tails off against each other. So, I don’t want any of that to be … it’s resolved. The Mountain West did a thorough investigation. Everything’s resolved. Everybody came away and shook hands. We’ll all do better.”

Asked a follow up question about the specific allegation about the baseball player, Rice said he would not answer any more questions.