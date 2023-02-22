 Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks - Albuquerque Journal

Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks

By Matt O'Brien / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream — less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.

The company said Wednesday it is bringing the new AI technology to its Bing smartphone app, as well as the app for its Edge internet browser, though it is still requiring people to sign up for a waitlist before using it.

Putting the new AI-enhanced search engine into the hands of smartphone users is meant to give Microsoft an advantage over Google, which dominates the internet search business but hasn’t yet released such a chatbot to the public.

In the two weeks since Microsoft unveiled its revamped Bing, more than a million users around the world have experimented with a public preview of the new product after signing up for a waitlist to try it. Microsoft said most of those users responded positively, but others found Bing was insulting them, professing its love or voicing other disturbing or bizarre language.

Powered by some of the same technology behind the popular writing tool ChatGPT, built by Microsoft partner OpenAI, the new Bing is part of an emerging class of AI systems that have mastered human language and grammar after ingesting a huge trove of books and online writings. They can compose songs, recipes and emails on command, or concisely summarize concepts with information found across the internet. But they are also error-prone and unwieldy.

Reports of Bing’s odd behavior led Microsoft to look for a way to curtail Bing’s propensity to respond with strong emotional language to certain questions. It’s mostly done that by limiting the length and time of conversations with the chatbot, forcing users to start a fresh chat after several turns. But the upgraded Bing also now politely declines questions that it would have responded to just a week ago.

“I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation,” it says when asked technical questions about how it works or the rules that guide it. “I’m still learning so I appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Microsoft said its new technology will also be integrated into its Skype messaging service.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
Most Recent Biz News
less than a week after making ... less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails. The company said Wednesday ...
2
No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia
Most Recent Biz News
WASHINGTON (AP) -- One month into ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- One month into the invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden stood in the courtyard of a grand Polish castle and laid ...
3
Asian shares decline following Wall Street tumble
Most Recent Biz News
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares declined ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze ...
4
Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs
Most Recent Biz News
Consumers are willing to pay monthly ... Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they'll ...
5
Proposed legislation would expand Medicaid eligibility, create low-cost plans ...
ABQnews Seeker
House Bill 400, known as Medicaid ... House Bill 400, known as Medicaid Forward, would offer eligible residents who do not qualify for full Medicaid coverage and whose household income is ...
6
Burial, cremation, 'natural' burial and more: Here's what's available ...
ABQnews Seeker
Breaking down funeral offerings and costs ... Breaking down funeral offerings and costs in New Mexico and beyond
7
Briefcase: Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union hires new data ...
Business
Matthew Reidy has joined Sandia Laboratory ... Matthew Reidy has joined Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union as chief data and planning officer.
8
Briefcase: Lovelace hires practitioners in Santa Fe, Albuquerque
Business
Dr. Benjamin F. Remo and Nurse ... Dr. Benjamin F. Remo and Nurse Practitioner Teresa Casteel have been hired by Lovelace Medical Group.
9
Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, ...
Careers/Jobs
Home Depot said Tuesday it's investing ... Home Depot said Tuesday it's investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said ...