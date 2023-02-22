 PNM warns people to avoid downed power lines ahead of high winds expected Wednesday - Albuquerque Journal

PNM warns people to avoid downed power lines ahead of high winds expected Wednesday

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Public Service Company of New Mexico is warning people to avoid downed power lines and issued a possible power outage warning due to high winds expected Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

PNM said on its website people should assume anything touching a downed power line is energized and should not be touched.

Downed power lines or outages should be immediately reported at www.pnm.com/search-an-outage or by calling 888-DIAL-PNM, or by texting #OUT to 78766.


The National Weather Service also warned people to be careful of the fire risk posed by using candles and space heaters, and to follow safety instructions when using portable generators as carbon monoxide poisoning is also a risk.

PNM suggests unplugging or turning off electronics and appliances to help avoid damage during an outage. Keep refrigerators closed as much as possible to prevent food from thawing during an outage, the utility said.

PNM also recommends keeping an emergency safety kit on hand, including:

  • 1 gallon of water
  • A flashlight with batteries
  • A mobile phone charger
  • Important documents and cash
  • Nonperishable food items
  • A first aid kit
  • A radio with batteries

 

