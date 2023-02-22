Storm system moving into New Mexico, dangerous ‘snow squall’ possible in Farmington, Gallup areas

The National Weather Service is warning of a possible “snow squall” that could cause life-threatening travel conditions in the Farmington and Gallup areas Wednesday morning.

The snow just reached #AztecNM. The gusting winds and the snow could quickly create dangerous driving conditions. Be careful out there if you have to travel. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/9pxjtk8zps — Hannah Grover (@hmgrover) February 22, 2023

The service is warning of potential white-out conditions from heavy blowing snow, according to the agency’s Twitter page.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 11:00 AM MST for I-40, US-491 near Gallup, NM. pic.twitter.com/pF1RYcdJc3 — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 22, 2023

The potential squalls are part of a massive storm system moving across the country that’s expect to result in snowfall in other parts of northern New Mexico, and strong winds in central and southern New Mexico, according to NWS.

Snowfall in Taos County, Santa Fe County and the Jemez Mountains area is reported between .9 inches and 3 inches, the NWS Albuquerque Office said.

New Mexico 475 from Santa Fe and New Mexico 4 through Valles Caldera are experiencing snow-packed and icy road conditions.

A major storm bringing widespread damaging winds and winter storm/blizzard conditions to parts of western and northern NM is crossing AZ this morning. Conditions will worsen through the day. Delay travel if possible, and secure loose and light weight items from outdoors. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/5Hft0P6ej9 — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 22, 2023

Snow plows are currently working to clear the areas.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Interstate 25 at Raton Pass was still clear and open.

The Albuquerque area will experience gusts up to 70 mph by the afternoon.

Gusts may be as high as 85 mph in Socorro and Lincoln counties throughout Wednesday, slowing down to gusts of 50 mph through 5 a.m. Thursday.