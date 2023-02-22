5 Black artists making waves in the industry

Black History Month is coming to a close but that does not mean you have to stop streaming one of the many great Black artists out there. Whether it is hip hop, rhythm and blues or pop music, there are tons of Black musicians out there worthy of your streams.

Smino

For my money, “Luv 4 Rent” by Smino was my favorite album to come out of 2022 with all due respect to Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. It is hard to describe Smino as an artist but one minute he is making slow jams about love and the next minute he is making bangers like “Pro Freak”.

“Settle Down” by Smino is also one of the most addicting songs I have ever heard and I wish they would have made a music video for this song. I could picture this song having “Hey Ya” by Outkast vibes or something paying homage to “Soul Train.” For all of the music lovers out there, I definitely recommend “Luv 4 Rent” as well as his 2018 release “Noir” from when Smino was on Interscope.

Stove God Cooks

Hailing from Syracuse, New York, Stove God Cooks may be one of the lesser known members of Griselda, but he sure holds his own. When Westside Gunn released “Peace ‘Fly’ God” in 2022, Stove God Cooks was all over that tape and dropped many quotable lines including “Fourty-four like Derrick Coleman with the Sixers, who sick as us? Who sick as Stove? Stockton with the pick and roll,” which I really enjoyed as an NBA fan in the 1990s. Griselda makes music for when it is cold outside and Stove God’s flow goes great over this subpar weather. Check out Stove God Cooks 2020 project “Reasonable Drought” or his verses on “Peace ‘Fly’ God” for some of his hottest lines.

Rapsody

There are very few out there that can go bar-for-bar with Rapsody and I do not mean that lightly. There are probably only a handful of rappers who can say that they have outrapped Kendrick Lamar and Rapsody happens to be one. Rapsody’s verse on “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” is easily my favorite verse from “To Pimp a Butterfly” and that is a great album. Rapsody has also done songs with Anderson .Paak, Black Thought, Ab-Soul, Mac Miller and other artists so why not check out her features? If her flow grabs your attention, I definitely recommend you check out her album “Laila’s Wisdom” released in 2017.

JID

Play “Surround Sound” by JID and tell me this man cannot rap. If you do play that song you’ll say that JID has bars for days. On JID’s college football page, he lists ” college coach, law school and possible team ownership as goals for the future,” and I am selfishly glad he chose the rap game instead. Think about it, if JID was your lawyer and you are looking at a charge, would you download his mixtape in that case? “The Forever Story” by JID was released in 2022 and hopefully is the start to a long and prolific career in music.

NLE Choppa

It was a Sunday morning a few months back when I randomly heard NLE Choppa freestyle over “Still Tippin” by Mike Jones and I thought to myself, who is this guy? Most rappers cannot flow quickly over a beat like “Still Tippin” especially when you consider that was the chopped and screwed era but Choppa went off over that beat. I am all but certain you will bob your head while hearing him rap because I think he might be the Shakespeare of his time.