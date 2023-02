Afrika Quiroga has been hired as a case manager at Roybal-Mack & Cordova, P.C.

In her new role, Quiroga will assist with gathering documentation to build client files and support client relations. She has been assigned to the Hermits Peak fire case management team.

Quiroga received her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico in 2012. Prior to joining Roybal-Mack & Cordova, she worked for B&D Law Offices.