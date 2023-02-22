 Power outages affect about 7K PNM customers statewide - Albuquerque Journal

Power outages affect about 7K PNM customers statewide

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

PNM’s outage tracker. (PNM.com)

An estimated 8,986 Public Service Company of New Mexico customers were without power at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the utility’s outage tracker.

PNM listed 47 outages, one of which was due to maintenance.

Affected areas include parts of Santa Fe, Corrales, Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Valncia, as far down as Silver City and Deming.

The outages come as a storm system brings high winds to the region. PNM is investigating the causes of the outages, according to the tracker.

This story will be updated.



