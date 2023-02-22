‘Eww’: What people are saying about Wednesday’s weather

The wind is blistering, the dust is blinding, and the snow not so enchanting in the Albuquerque metro area Wednesday. Twitter user @dan_majewski might have summed it up best: “Eww.”
Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are expected in Albuquerque. The wind is howling to the north, as well, with the Santa Fe Airport experiencing an 85-mph gust.
And it’s not just blowing dust. By early afternoon, snow was falling in Albuquerque. The National Weather Service is warning of a possible “snow squall” in northern New Mexico that could cause life-threatening travel conditions.
Check out this temperature drop from 1:05 to 2:05 p.m. at the Albuquerque airport.
The weather is also causing dangerous conditions due to power outages.
Some places are deciding to close up shop early due to the inclement weather and high school games are being postponed a day.
Be safe if you’re planning to drive.
For some, this weather is surprising.
Of course, if you’re from New Mexico, you know about these windy days.
Here are some more images, videos and banter about Wednesday’s weather in the Albuquerque metro area. Stay safe!