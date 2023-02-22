‘Eww’: What people are saying about Wednesday’s weather

The wind is blistering, the dust is blinding, and the snow not so enchanting in the Albuquerque metro area Wednesday. Twitter user @dan_majewski might have summed it up best: “Eww.”

Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are expected in Albuquerque. The wind is howling to the north, as well, with the Santa Fe Airport experiencing an 85-mph gust.

85 mph wind gust at the #SantaFe Airport. Likely a top 3 all-time wind gust for that site. Visibility is down to a half mile in blowing snow and dust. #nmwx #NM — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 22, 2023

And it’s not just blowing dust. By early afternoon, snow was falling in Albuquerque. The National Weather Service is warning of a possible “snow squall” in northern New Mexico that could cause life-threatening travel conditions.

this snow be squalling — Joe Votes (@EarlyVotes) February 22, 2023

Check out this temperature drop from 1:05 to 2:05 p.m. at the Albuquerque airport.

I think I spot the cold front! 20 degree drop in temperature in the span of 30 minutes at the Sunport 😳 #NMwx pic.twitter.com/aDbyfX6xTv — Michael Anand (@NUCLRGOLFWX) February 22, 2023

The weather is also causing dangerous conditions due to power outages.

Just lost power and then received an outage notice from Xfinity as well. This wind is no joke! — Mac (@mac_actual) February 22, 2023

Some places are deciding to close up shop early due to the inclement weather and high school games are being postponed a day.

Due to inclement weather, the ABQ BioPark will be closing early to the public today. As always, the animals in our care always have a choice of in or out access and animal care staff will still be here keeping the animals well. Stay safe out there today everybody! — ABQ BioPark (@abqbiopark) February 22, 2023

The wind/weather is wreaking havoc with district tournament skeds. Four games tonight have been moved to Thursday night. The list:



Santa Fe at Rio Grande boys

Capital at Los Lunas boys

Farmington at Eldorado boys

Eldorado at Sandia girls (this one because Sandia has no power) — James Yodice (@JamesDYodice) February 22, 2023

Be safe if you’re planning to drive.

Winter weather driving conditions. Please use caution when driving and slow down — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) February 22, 2023

For some, this weather is surprising.

Lifelong Midwesterner take on ultra-windy days in New Mexico: still can’t believe tumbleweeds are a real thing — Sean Reider (@lenaweereider) February 22, 2023

Of course, if you’re from New Mexico, you know about these windy days.

Here are some more images, videos and banter about Wednesday’s weather in the Albuquerque metro area. Stay safe!

This wind her in ABQ is no joke, bought pushed me over just walking to the dentist office. — KDQ l DUO (@DUO_I_lX_V) February 22, 2023

The view from my window in Albuquerque. Pre Snow Squall. There are mountains out there, somewhere. Stay safe y'all. pic.twitter.com/pwzVLPk2fA — mamawinn 🌵🏴‍☠️🐈‍⬛👆 (@mamawinn86) February 22, 2023

Requiem for the juniper tree outside my office, felled by the wind and unceremoniously being sawed up and hauled away. — Marygold Walsh-Dilley (@MarygoldWD) February 22, 2023