APD clears University-area after reported threat

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Police Department has reopened the University-area where an alleged threat was made to a business on Wednesday afternoon.

APD spokesperson Rebecca Atkins said traffic was closed during the investigation and drivers were told to avoid the area of University and Indian School NE.

An advisory sent out by the University of New Mexico Lobo Alert system said a few buildings on North Campus were evacuated due to the police activity.

The University of New Mexico’s Continuing Education and Eye Clinic buildings were evacuated by the university due to police activity in the area, according to a Lobo Alert sent out at around 1:20 p.m.

 

