How to watch New Mexico-Boise State

New Mexico scored a huge win over Boise State in January when Lobo big man Morris Udeze hit a layup late in overtime to give his team an 81-79 home win over the Broncos.

But since that time, the teams have trended in opposite directions.

The Broncos (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West) have gone 6-1 and largely maintained a position on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Meanwhile, UNM (20-7, 7-7) is 2-5 since that win and is smack dab on the bubble of at-large NCAA Tournament teams.

The teams rematch tonight in Boise. Tip-off is 8:30 p.m.

The Broncos are favored by 6 points.

You can follow the game on TV, radio or online: