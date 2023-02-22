How to watch New Mexico-Boise State

New Mexico scored a huge win over Boise State in January when Lobo big man Morris Udeze hit a layup late in overtime to give his team an 81-79 home win over the Broncos.
But since that time, the teams have trended in opposite directions.
The Broncos (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West) have gone 6-1 and largely maintained a position on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Meanwhile, UNM (20-7, 7-7) is 2-5 since that win and is smack dab on the bubble of at-large NCAA Tournament teams.
The teams rematch tonight in Boise. Tip-off is 8:30 p.m.
The Broncos are favored by 6 points.
You can follow the game on TV, radio or online:
- TV: FSI (Comcast 255, DirecTV 219, Dish 150)
- RADIO: Listen on 96.3 FM or 770 AM
- TWITTER: For live coverage, follow Journal sports writer Geoff Grammer on Twitter.