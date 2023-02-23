SonReal bringing songs from ‘Nobody’s Happy All The Time’ to Meow Wolf

Aaron Hoffman has never been one to be pigeonholed.

Known by his stage name SonReal, the musician continues to reinvent himself within music.

“I found success with rap stuff and doing videos with some really wild stuff,” he says. “I was able to pop myself up from the pack. I knew I always wanted to do more singing and songwriting.”

With his current album, “Nobody’s Happy All The Time,” he’s done just that. He’s unveiled the singer-songwriter layer to his artistry.

Hoffman is currently on tour supporting the album. The tour makes a stop at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Over the years, Hoffman has also made the effort to be active on his social media sites, often giving fans a glimpse into his professional and personal life.

He says there are a lot of different ways to go about it.

“I like to keep it a little more loose,” he says. “The way I am on videos is the way my wife and my mom know me. That’s how I am. I’ll take time to DM my fans. We are all pretty connected and I make time to talk to them.”

When it comes to writing, Hoffman’s goal has always been to come from an honest place.

“If I’m not 100% on a song, it will never see the light of day,” he says. “I kind of have to love it in order for it to get released.”

On his current tour, he will perform at least half of the new album, along with a number of songs from his music catalog.

“I put together songs that I want to do,” he says. “It’s a set that I really like to perform.”

After more than 20 years in the music industry, Hoffman has entered a new chapter in his career.

His love for music and performance has grown in a significant way – far from where he began more than 20 years ago.

“When I got on stage, I’m making a sacrifice,” he says. “In order for me to go on tour, I have to want to tour. I love seeing my fans because they are what gives me the inspiration for the next album. I write best when I have something to talk about.”

Now that he’s a father and a husband, he’s also learned to work smarter.

“My job isn’t everything anymore,” he admits. “I make music and I try to make lives better. I’m super proud of everything and this has been something I’ve worked on for more than half my life. My life is being a good dad and a good husband. It’s a much higher level of life.”