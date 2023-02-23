 SonReal bringing songs from 'Nobody's Happy All The Time' to Meow Wolf - Albuquerque Journal

SonReal bringing songs from ‘Nobody’s Happy All The Time’ to Meow Wolf

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rapper and singer-songwriter SonReal brings his “Nobody’s Happy All The Time” tour to Meow Wolf on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Courtesy of 1851 House)

Aaron Hoffman has never been one to be pigeonholed.

Known by his stage name SonReal, the musician continues to reinvent himself within music.

“I found success with rap stuff and doing videos with some really wild stuff,” he says. “I was able to pop myself up from the pack. I knew I always wanted to do more singing and songwriting.”

With his current album, “Nobody’s Happy All The Time,” he’s done just that. He’s unveiled the singer-songwriter layer to his artistry.

Hoffman is currently on tour supporting the album. The tour makes a stop at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Over the years, Hoffman has also made the effort to be active on his social media sites, often giving fans a glimpse into his professional and personal life.

He says there are a lot of different ways to go about it.

“I like to keep it a little more loose,” he says. “The way I am on videos is the way my wife and my mom know me. That’s how I am. I’ll take time to DM my fans. We are all pretty connected and I make time to talk to them.”

When it comes to writing, Hoffman’s goal has always been to come from an honest place.

“If I’m not 100% on a song, it will never see the light of day,” he says. “I kind of have to love it in order for it to get released.”

“Nobody’s Happy All The Time” by SonReal

On his current tour, he will perform at least half of the new album, along with a number of songs from his music catalog.

“I put together songs that I want to do,” he says. “It’s a set that I really like to perform.”

After more than 20 years in the music industry, Hoffman has entered a new chapter in his career.

His love for music and performance has grown in a significant way – far from where he began more than 20 years ago.

“When I got on stage, I’m making a sacrifice,” he says. “In order for me to go on tour, I have to want to tour. I love seeing my fans because they are what gives me the inspiration for the next album. I write best when I have something to talk about.”

Now that he’s a father and a husband, he’s also learned to work smarter.

“My job isn’t everything anymore,” he admits. “I make music and I try to make lives better. I’m super proud of everything and this has been something I’ve worked on for more than half my life. My life is being a good dad and a good husband. It’s a much higher level of life.”

SonReal
With Sol

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $22, plus fees, at tickets.meowwolf.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » SonReal bringing songs from ‘Nobody’s Happy All The Time’ to Meow Wolf

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
University of New Mexico basketball team falls at Boise ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House ... Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House shot 6-for-29 and the Lobos stumbled down the stretch in a loss at Boise State.
2
PBS special celebrates the music, artists of 'Black Broadway'
ABQnews Seeker
'Black Broadway: A Proud History, A ... 'Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future' airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It is also ...
3
These wood-fired pies a delicious addition on Santa Fe's ...
ABQnews Seeker
HAWT Pizza also has a location ... HAWT Pizza also has a location at the very popular Sawmill Market in Albuquerque.
4
A cappella country group Home Free to take the ...
ABQnews Seeker
A cappella country group Home Free ... A cappella country group Home Free will perform at the KiMo Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
5
SonReal bringing songs from 'Nobody's Happy All The Time' ...
ABQnews Seeker
SonReal's tour makes a stop at ... SonReal's tour makes a stop at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on Saturday, Feb. 25.
6
Tinsley Ellis coming to New Mexico with a duo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tinsley Ellis will perform twice in ... Tinsley Ellis will perform twice in New Mexico – at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing ...
7
Albuquerque City Council approves bill to deter catalytic converter ...
ABQnews Seeker
Selling and buying used catalytic converters ... Selling and buying used catalytic converters in Albuquerque is about to require a lot more paperwork. Here's a look at the new law.
8
New Mexico legislative session forges ahead despite a COVID-19 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three years into the pandemic, New ... Three years into the pandemic, New Mexico lawmakers are still struggling to keep COVID-19 at an arm's length.
9
Man allegedly fired gun in bathroom of Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe police believe that after ... Santa Fe police believe that after the man fired the gun in the Walmart, he fled in a pickup truck and crashed into a ...