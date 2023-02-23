A cappella country group Home Free to take the KiMo stage

Rob Lundquist spent all of January off the road and with his family.

It’s always a blessing to have that time off.

“We work so hard before the holidays with performances that having a month off gives us a reset,” Lundquist says. “It’s tough leaving the family and the first few days on tour are tough for my household.”

Lundquist is a member of the all-vocal country group Home Free.

The group will perform at the KiMo Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Joining Lundquist in the group is Austin Brown, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance.

The group has made its mark in music since being thrust into mainstream after winning the fourth season of NBC’s “The Sing-Off” in 2013.

Home Free has racked up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally and have more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

The group released an all-original recording project, “So Long Dixie,” on Nov. 4.

Getting back on the road, each member has to be vocally ready for tour, Lundquist says.

He says there are four vocalists that can solo and it is a tough decision to see who is going to be the lead.

“We will all record the lead vocals,” Lundquist says. “(Producer) Darren Rust will pick and choose what sounds best.”

The group’s released 15 albums to date and have a long list of songs ready to perform.

Lundquist says there will be a few songs from “So Long Dixie,” as well as songs preformed on “The Sing-Off.”

“It’s really tough trying to whittle down the songs to a two-hour show,” he says. “Now we have such an intricate light show. We have to highlight what’s in our repertoire.”

Lundquist says Home Free has always been a group that tries to remain healthy on tour – which can be difficult.

He tries to get lots of sleep and drink a lot of water.

“I won’t go into a bar and talk over people because it stresses my voice,” he says. “We’ve also figured out how to do a four-man show because of COVID. We’ve had to do that on three separate occasions. It’s way more stressful and not as much fun for us.”

Lundquist is still humbled by the group’s success since forming in 2001.

“Before ‘The Sing-Off,’ we would have to go in and win over the crowd,” he says. “After the show, people knew who we were. We didn’t have to try so hard to be noticed. We tried hard to put on the best show we could and have a good time all around. We don’t have to worry about being perfect either. Sometimes the mistakes on tour are the best. There was one show where Austin forgot the whole second verse of ‘Colder Weather’ by Zac Brown. We still have people telling us about it.”