 Dance group Pilobolus brings 50th anniversary show to Popejoy Hall - Albuquerque Journal

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A scene from Pilobolus’ “Megawatt.” (Courtesy of John Kanebug)

Matt Kent has spent his entire life dancing.

As the artistic director of Pilobolus, he’s able to help take the dance company to the next level with each passing year.

The company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021, as it was founded in 1971. It is currently on tour with its “Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!” tour, which makes a stop at Popejoy Hall at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

“We’ll be wrapping up this particular tour in the summer,” Kent says. “What’s cool about what we’re bringing to Albuquerque is that we do have some new works on the program.”

Kent has brought the company to Popejoy Hall for so long, it feels like a second home.

“We’ve had dances in the past from the area,” he says. “Maybe I’m connected to the space from when I was touring with the company.”

Pilobolus’ mission is to create, perform and preserve dances.

It also expands and diversifies audiences through projects of all types and scales – in live performance, film, and digital media, characterized by the qualities of its namesake fungus – adventurous, adaptive, athletic, surprising and revealing of beauty in unexpected places.

Kent says there are six dancers that are on the tour. They will perform five different pieces.

“Pilobolus is a legacy company,” Kent says. “We strive to maintain the old repertory that we’re proud of and fusing it with making new collaborative work. We want the pieces to speak to the audiences.”

Kent says the show coming to Popejoy Hall has work from different eras.

“We have ‘Megawatt,’ which is a no-hold barred phrenetic and athletic piece,” he says. “When the dancers are done with the 15-minute piece, it’s exhausting. It was created by one of the founders of Pilobolus. It has an urgent drive of life force behind it.”

The second piece is called “Beyond the Shadows” and is from the company’s “shadow dance era.”

A scene from Pilobolus’ “The Ballad,” which was created in 2022. (Courtesy of Ben McKeown)

Kent says some pieces have been performed by other dancers on shows such as “America’s Got Talent.”

“This piece is another medium that the company has innovated and created,” he says. “We are flattered by the imitation. The piece has the dancers form shadows on the screen, which then gets rolled away to reveal how the dancers create the composite images.”

The next piece – “Untitled” – is one of the oldest pieces as it was created in 1975.

Kent says the piece took the company from an interesting group of men doing acrobatic things to becoming a force in dance.

“This piece proved that we weren’t going to be a flash in the pan,” he says. “That takes us through the first act.”

The second act has two pieces – “The Ballad” and “Branches” – which are companion pieces.

“The Ballad” was created in 2022. It is a collaboration with Darlene Kascak, Schaghticoke Tribal Nation member and traditional storyteller and educator. Kent says it features narration of stories from Kascak’s own childhood, and a monster, the Wendigo, that has roamed Turtle Island since time immemorial.

A scene from Pilobolus’ “Branches,” which was created in 2017. (Courtesy of Ben McKeown)

“This is not a typical piece,” Kent says. “Darlene’s storytelling and the lessons it offers us leaves the audience with a sense of hope, optimism, and awareness of our behavior towards each other and our planet.”

“Branches” was created in 2017. Kent says both “The Ballad” and “Branches” premiered outdoors and were reimagined for the stage.

” ‘Branches’ is a restorative piece that is really about the inspiration that Pilobolus draws from living and working in nature,” he says. “It was inspired by all of us taking a hike in the woods and drawing inspiration from what we saw.”

Kent says the company finishes with the slip and slide finale.

“We’ve transformed ourselves over the years into a company that stays ahead of the curve,” he says. “We’ve started the initiative ‘Connecting with Balance,” which targets children and senior citizens. There’s a lot of thought that has gone into this effort. We’re hoping it inspires people of all ages to get up and dance.”

‘Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!’
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: $25-$75, plus fees, at popejoypresents.com

A history of …
Pilobolus began at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire in 1971. Moses Pendleton, an English literature major and cross-country skier; Jonathan Wolken, a philosophy major and fencer; and Steve Johnson, a pre-med student and pole vaulter were enrolled in a dance composition class taught by Alison Becker Chase. In that class, they created their first dance, which they titled “Pilobolus” – and a legacy of movement and magic was born.

The group went on to create dozens of dance works with its founding members: Robby Barnett, Alison Chase, Martha Clarke, Moses Pendleton, Michael Tracy and Jonathan Wolken.

In the decades since, Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic games, and has appeared on television, in movies, in advertisements, and in schools and businesses and created over 120 dance works. The company continues to propel the seeds of expression via human movement to every corner of the world, growing and changing each year while reaching new audiences and exploring new visual and physical planes.

