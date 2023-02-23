 'Carnaval' is coming to the NHCC with two nights of music and dance - Albuquerque Journal

‘Carnaval’ is coming to the NHCC with two nights of music and dance

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Frank Leto and Pilar Leto are the masterminds behind the annual “Carnaval” performances in Albuquerque. This year’s events take place on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. (Courtesy of Frank Leto)

For 17 years, Frank Leto has brought the “Carnaval” season to Albuquerque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The celebration takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

“Being able to collaborate with the NHCC has taken our celebration to the next level,” Leto says. “I’m thankful for that partnership.”

The festive season, occurring before Lent in Latin America and Caribbean nations, as well as parts of the United States, is one of the world’s biggest celebrations. It is celebrated in Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba and New Orleans.

Like previous years, there will be performances by Frank Leto & PANdemonium, which includes local musicians César Bauvallet, Kanoa Kaluhiwa, John Bartlit, Howard Cloud, Steve Figueroa, Bo Razon and Tomas White.

The performance also features the Odara Dance Ensemble.

This year’s festival is called “Carnaval 2023: Homage.”

Leto will also be releasing a new album, which pays homage to all of the events that have gotten him to this point.

“This show will give a backstory to my wife and I,” he says. “All the songs have references to the moments and people in my life.”

Leto says the music on this recording reflects the rhythms, instruments and sounds of those local.

He says the recording includes an eclectic array of unusual instruments, steel drums, batá drums, cavaquinho (Brazilian ukulele), Brazilian hand percussion, cuíca (friction drum), ukulele, Mexican harp, chromatic cowbells, along side traditional drums, bass, guitar, keys, trombone and saxophone.

“The song ‘Mestre Moreira’ is a song dedicated to my hero, mentor and friend, Airto Moreira,” Leto says. “Airto followed his wife Flora Purim to New York City and changed the course of jazz. Single-handedly he created a role for percussionists in jazz ensembles by playing with Miles Davis and Joe Zawinul’s Weather Report. He and Flora were also members of Chick Corea’s ‘Return to Forever.’ ”

Leto says the song “Hold On” was composed during the two years of confinement due to COVID.

“It is about two lovers yearning for each other’s company,” Leto says. “This song is set to the jazzy Brazilian bossa nova rhythm.”

‘Carnaval 2023: Homage’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $15-$27, plus fees, at nhccnm.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Carnaval’ is coming to the NHCC with two nights of music and dance

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Photos: High winds and snow squall roll through New ...
ABQnews Seeker
2
Woman charged in fatal crash ordered to comply with ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Wednesday ordered a ... A judge on Wednesday ordered a woman charged in a fatal suspected drunken-driving crash to complete required breath tests and other conditions of her ...
3
By wide margin, Senate endorses end to life sentences ...
ABQnews Seeker
Young teenagers starting long adult sentences ... Young teenagers starting long adult sentences in New Mexico would have a shot at redemption under legislation gaining increased support at the Roundhouse. A ...
4
'Enter the Dojo' creator debuts first feature film at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Matt Page's 'Cop Vs Killer' is ... Matt Page's 'Cop Vs Killer' is set to premiere at the Santa Fe Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
5
'Carnaval' is coming to the NHCC with two nights ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Carnaval 2023: Homage' takes place at ... 'Carnaval 2023: Homage' takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.
6
Dance group Pilobolus brings 50th anniversary show to Popejoy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pilobolus celebrated its 50th anniversary in ... Pilobolus celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. It is currently on tour with its 'Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!' tour, which makes a stop at Popejoy ...
7
Science, samba and snow: 7 activities to close out ...
ABQnews Seeker
As winter rolls on and we ... As winter rolls on and we seem to be stuck with gloomy days, I think about the wisdom of 'Annie.' We just need to ...
8
Gust at Sunport on par with strongest 'ever recorded' ...
ABQnews Seeker
As a cold front moved through ... As a cold front moved through Albuquerque the National Weather Service reported a wind gust at the airport of 74 mph at about 1:45 ...
9
'Eww': What people are saying about Wednesday's weather
ABQnews Seeker
The wind is blistering, the dust ... The wind is blistering, the dust is blinding, and the snow not so enchanting. Here's what people are saying on Twitter.