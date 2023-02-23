‘Enter the Dojo’ creator debuts first feature film at SFFF

When it comes to filmmaking, there are always obstacles that pop up.

For Matt Page, he’s been in the film industry long enough, that he rolls with the punches.

The first obstacle for the Albuquerque-based filmmaker was rewriting the script for “Cop Vs Killer.”

“The script had been around for over a decade,” Page says. “We shot the movie about a year ago. Eighty percent of the movie was shot over 10 days. That wasn’t by choice. We could only afford to pay people for 10 days.”

The hard work has paid off as “Cop Vs Killer” is set to premiere at the Santa Fe Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The film tells the story of Sheriff Bill Abrams as he is attacked during a routine traffic stop.

The would-be killer leaves him for dead, using his gun, badge and vehicle to terrorize the residents of a small desert town.

Page says his debut feature film is a thriller in the style of “No Country For Old Men” meets “The Hitcher.”

Page had a conversation with local producer Jim Burleson during the height of the pandemic about the feature film.

After the meeting, Page went back home and began to dig up the script.

“I read it and I said to myself, ‘It’s not ready,’ ” Page recalls. “I sat down and did a page one rewrite for a few days. I ended up rewriting it all from scratch and it improved immensely.”

Page sent it to Burleson and got the call to go down to Truth or Consequences to start shooting the establishing shots.

The production was in principal photography on March 1, 2022.

Then the chaos began for 10 days.

“It was insanely quick and I’m glad I know that it can be done,” Page says. “I had written the movie not worrying about the size and scope. I wanted to expand as a creator and director. I felt like this opportunity wouldn’t happen again.”

With more than a decade working in New Mexico, Page has built up plenty of respect from other filmmakers.

This is where he reached out to those he knew in the industry for the cast.

The film stars Burleson, Kevin Bankens, Jamie Bernadette, Chris Casamassa, Nora Cazares, Melissa Chambers, Joseph Conway, Tatiana Favela, Antony Golston, Stephanie Gutierrez, Zacciah Hanson, Victoria Harrington, Carmen Nadine Irwin, Elese Jones, Jessica Logeria, Jack Lutz, Rachel Michaela and Clint Obenchain.

“This film taught me that there is never enough time or resources,” Page says. “We were always figuring out how to get it done.”

Page has found success on YouTube with his webseries “Enter the Dojo,” which follows Page’s Master Ken teaching martial arts.

A feature film was always the goal for Page.

“I’ve been building something like this my whole career,” he says. “I’ve had meetings for years and getting roles. People have wanted to make a Master Ken movie. But the conversation would usually stop when interested parties didn’t see a feature film from me. This is a big step forward and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

