Santa Fe Film Institute receives NEA grant

The Santa Fe Film Institute’s mission is to help advancement of independent film and filmmaking, while supporting the local community and underserved youth.

The Santa Fe-based nonprofit was recently awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant will go towards supporting the 15th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival, which takes place Oct. 18-22.

This is the fourth consecutive year that NEA has recognized SFFI’s creative and cultural endeavors with a grant award.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” says Maria Rosario Jackson, NEA chair. “Projects such as this one with Santa Fe Film Institute strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

Liesette Bailey is the SFiFF executive director and works at developing relationships with the community.

“From presenting public programming at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, to developing artist connections near and far, Santa Fe Film Institute is dedicated in its commitment to filmmaking and the arts,” Bailey says. “Support from the NEA will assist SFFI in providing quality arts programming and educational opportunities at the 15th annual fest, and we are grateful for the NEA’s recognition of SFFI’s artistic excellence.”