 Santa Fe Film Institute receives NEA grant - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Film Institute receives NEA grant

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe Film Institute
Filmmaker Peshawn Rae Bread speaks as part of the NM Film Salon at the 2022 Santa Fe International Film Festival. (Courtesy of Ryan Flanagan)

The Santa Fe Film Institute’s mission is to help advancement of independent film and filmmaking, while supporting the local community and underserved youth.

The Santa Fe-based nonprofit was recently awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant will go towards supporting the 15th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival, which takes place Oct. 18-22.

This is the fourth consecutive year that NEA has recognized SFFI’s creative and cultural endeavors with a grant award.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” says Maria Rosario Jackson, NEA chair. “Projects such as this one with Santa Fe Film Institute strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

Liesette Bailey is the SFiFF executive director and works at developing relationships with the community.

“From presenting public programming at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, to developing artist connections near and far, Santa Fe Film Institute is dedicated in its commitment to filmmaking and the arts,” Bailey says. “Support from the NEA will assist SFFI in providing quality arts programming and educational opportunities at the 15th annual fest, and we are grateful for the NEA’s recognition of SFFI’s artistic excellence.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Santa Fe Film Institute receives NEA grant

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Sunday Service Motor Co. combines coffee, beer and bikes
ABQnews Seeker
Sunday Service Motor Co., located at ... Sunday Service Motor Co., located at 2701 Fourth St. NW, brews its own craft beers, roasts its own coffee, and has a community garage ...
2
French-English spy thriller lands on Apple+
ABQnews Seeker
Apple TV's 'Liaison' is six episodes ... Apple TV's 'Liaison' is six episodes long and premieres on Friday, Feb. 24.
3
Santa Fe Film Institute receives NEA grant
ABQnews Seeker
The grant will go towards supporting ... The grant will go towards supporting the 15th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival, which takes place Oct. 18-22.
4
House leaders signal focus on retail theft, CYFD in ...
ABQnews Seeker
With just three weeks left in ... With just three weeks left in session, House Democrats suggest crime and child-welfare legislation will be a priority
5
Paid family bill advances to Senate floor, but fight ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to create a state-run ... A proposal to create a state-run family leave program that would allow workers to take paid time off when a child is born or ...
6
Father/son duo behind the thriller 'Bunker'
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Huntsman has always been a ... Michael Huntsman has always been a fan of horror films and history.This is what inspir ...
7
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in 'Rust' shooting case, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alec Baldwin entered a plea of ... Alec Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on ...
8
3 people killed in North Valley neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
Two were found dead with gunshot ... Two were found dead with gunshot wounds, while a third person found in the street with stab wounds died after being taken to a ...
9
ABQ BioPark's lions are on the hunt for a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kenya and Dixie, who are 9-year-old ... Kenya and Dixie, who are 9-year-old brother and sister, have been in the Duke City since 2016.