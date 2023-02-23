 PBS special celebrates the music, artists of 'Black Broadway' - Albuquerque Journal

PBS special celebrates the music, artists of ‘Black Broadway’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Black Broadway
Grammy-winning Broadway performer Sydney James Harcourt performs as part of “Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future.” (Courtesy of Nouveau Productions)

Growing up, Tiffany Mann knew of Broadway, yet didn’t realize there was a place for her there.

“Until I saw Nell Carter in ‘Ain’t Misbehavin,’ ” Mann says. “I was like, ‘Who is that woman?’ I want to know more and I got a hunger for it.”

Mann worked her way up to the Broadway stage making her debut as part of the ensemble of “Waitress.”

Mann is one of the many Broadway singers featured in the PBS special, “Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future.” It airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It is also available on the PBS Video app. The American Pops Orchestra – which is founded by Luke Frazier – accompanies each singer during the broadcast.

Featured artists include television and Broadway star Corbin Bleu; Broadway performer and concert soloist Nikki Renée Daniels; and Mann who sings “Fools Fall In Love” from “Smokey Joe’s Café” and “I Got Love” from “Purlie.”

Nova Payton sings “I’m Here” from “The Color Purple,” a show in which she starred in Washington, D.C., followed by Stephanie Mills – Dorothy in the original Broadway run of “The Wiz” – with “Home.”

Mills says she thinks about what Black people have contributed to theater.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done,” Mills says. “We’ve made our mark on Broadway and we can’t be denied.”

Additional performers include Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis; Broadway artist and choreographer John Manzari, and teenage prodigy violinist Leah Flynn.

Broadway’s Amber Iman performs “Learn To Love” followed by Grammy winner Sydney James Harcourt with “Stan’ Up An’ Fight.”

Black Broadway
Actress, singer and drag artist Peppermint participates in “Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future.” (Courtesy of Nouveau Productions)

Actress, singer and drag artist Peppermint gives her rendition of the title song from “Ain’t Misbehavin,’ ” and Payton returns to close the concert with the showstopping “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls.”

Guest conductors Eric Conway, Brittany Chanell Johnson, Sean Mayes and Eric Poole.

Harcourt was honored to be part of the program because of what it means to Black performers.

“The shoulders I stand on that went through degradation and denied their chance at greatness because of racism,” Harcourt says. “I felt like, ‘Hey, it’s called the Great White Way, let’s go to Broadway Black.’ ”

On TV
“Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future” airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It is also available on the PBS Video app.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » PBS special celebrates the music, artists of ‘Black Broadway’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
University of New Mexico basketball team falls at Boise ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House ... Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House shot 6-for-29 and the Lobos stumbled down the stretch in a loss at Boise State.
2
PBS special celebrates the music, artists of 'Black Broadway'
ABQnews Seeker
'Black Broadway: A Proud History, A ... 'Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future' airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It is also ...
3
These wood-fired pies a delicious addition on Santa Fe's ...
ABQnews Seeker
HAWT Pizza also has a location ... HAWT Pizza also has a location at the very popular Sawmill Market in Albuquerque.
4
A cappella country group Home Free to take the ...
ABQnews Seeker
A cappella country group Home Free ... A cappella country group Home Free will perform at the KiMo Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
5
SonReal bringing songs from 'Nobody's Happy All The Time' ...
ABQnews Seeker
SonReal's tour makes a stop at ... SonReal's tour makes a stop at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on Saturday, Feb. 25.
6
Tinsley Ellis coming to New Mexico with a duo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tinsley Ellis will perform twice in ... Tinsley Ellis will perform twice in New Mexico – at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing ...
7
Albuquerque City Council approves bill to deter catalytic converter ...
ABQnews Seeker
Selling and buying used catalytic converters ... Selling and buying used catalytic converters in Albuquerque is about to require a lot more paperwork. Here's a look at the new law.
8
New Mexico legislative session forges ahead despite a COVID-19 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three years into the pandemic, New ... Three years into the pandemic, New Mexico lawmakers are still struggling to keep COVID-19 at an arm's length.
9
Man allegedly fired gun in bathroom of Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe police believe that after ... Santa Fe police believe that after the man fired the gun in the Walmart, he fled in a pickup truck and crashed into a ...