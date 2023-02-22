Science, samba and snow: 7 activities to close out February

As winter rolls on and we seem to be stuck with gloomy days, I think about the wisdom of “Annie.” We just need to stick out our chins and grin and say, “The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow.” Because, spring will be here before you know it.
Come out to the Historic Lobo Theater at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, for some laughs and philanthropy.
Comedy for a Cause, featuring comedians Roger Peterson and Zach Abeyta, benefits Mandy’s Farm, a nonprofit aimed at assisting individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve their goals for living, learning and working in the community.
Tickets start at $20, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. The Lobo Theater is located at 3013 Central Ave. NE.
Snow much fun
Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort is hosting its February Fun Fest this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26.
The free event features a giant snow castle, treasure and scavenger hunts, games and more. Costumes are encouraged.
Frank Leto and PANdemonium with the Odara Dance Ensemble present “Carnaval 2023: Homage!” at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.
The program pays respect to the musical styles and dance of Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba and New Orleans. The “Carnaval” gets started at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets run $15-$27 at nhccnm.org. The NHCC is located at 1701 Fourth St. SW.
Acclaimed musical group Spanish Brass is coming to Los Alamos.
The Los Alamos Concert Association event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Duane Smith Auditorium, Los Alamos High School, 1300 Diamond Drive. Adult admission is $35, plus fees, with youth ages 6-18 free, at losalamosconcert.org.