Science, samba and snow: 7 activities to close out February

As winter rolls on and we seem to be stuck with gloomy days, I think about the wisdom of “Annie.” We just need to stick out our chins and grin and say, “The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow.” Because, spring will be here before you know it.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

A good laugh

Come out to the Historic Lobo Theater at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, for some laughs and philanthropy.

Comedy for a Cause, featuring comedians Roger Peterson and Zach Abeyta, benefits Mandy’s Farm, a nonprofit aimed at assisting individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve their goals for living, learning and working in the community.

Tickets start at $20, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com . The Lobo Theater is located at 3013 Central Ave. NE.

Snow much fun

Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort is hosting its February Fun Fest this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26.

The free event features a giant snow castle, treasure and scavenger hunts, games and more. Costumes are encouraged.

Visit sipapu.ski for the complete schedule.

Sipapu is located at 5224 Highway 518 in Vadito.

They’ve got ‘Annie’

The sun will come out at the South Broadway Cultural Center as it hosts “Annie Jr.”

The musical, based on the popular comic strip, tells the story of Annie, a spunky orphan determined to find her parents.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets runs $12-$22, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com . SBCC is located at 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE.

Dig on in

The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs is hosting is annual rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

Items for sale include jewelry, collectibles, books, kitchenware, furniture and more.

Sales from the event, held at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE (in Los Altos Park), will go to benefit the center. Admission to the rummage sale is free.

Sweet science

Doktor Kaboom is bringing his big spinning wheel to Santa Fe for a night of science fun. From optical illusions to a homemade hovercraft, no two shows will be the same.

The wheel starts spinning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

Tickets start at $15, plus fees, at lensic.org.

Let’s ‘Carnaval’

Frank Leto and PANdemonium with the Odara Dance Ensemble present “Carnaval 2023: Homage!” at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The program pays respect to the musical styles and dance of Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba and New Orleans. The “Carnaval” gets started at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets run $15-$27 at nhccnm.org. The NHCC is located at 1701 Fourth St. SW.

Top brass

Acclaimed musical group Spanish Brass is coming to Los Alamos.

The Los Alamos Concert Association event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Duane Smith Auditorium, Los Alamos High School, 1300 Diamond Drive. Adult admission is $35, plus fees, with youth ages 6-18 free, at losalamosconcert.org.