By wide margin, Senate endorses end to life sentences for juveniles in New Mexico

SANTA FE — Young teenagers starting long adult sentences in New Mexico would have a shot at redemption under legislation gaining increased support at the Roundhouse.

A bill to prohibit life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles won Senate approval 32-8 on Wednesday as it picked up some bipartisan support — a contrast to last year’s partisan debate.

“I don’t believe any individuals should be thrown away,” Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, told her colleagues. “I believe we should offer hope.”

The bill heads next to the House, with just over three weeks left in the session.

It outlines a tiered schedule of parole hearings, giving serious youthful offenders a chance at release 15, 20 or 25 years into their sentence, depending on the severity of their underlying conviction.

Release wouldn’t be guaranteed, just a parole hearing.

The legislation, Senate Bill 64, would also remove the sentencing option of sending someone to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a crime committed when they were 14 to 17 years old.

A year ago, a similar proposal triggered some of the most intense, emotional debate of the session as lawmakers heard from families who’d lost a loved one to violence and from young people who’d seized their second chance after a youthful conviction.

But the version moving through the Senate this year was revised to address objections from crime victims and prosecutors. The revisions include the tiered scheduled of parole hearings and language codifying how the Corrections Department will handle juveniles sentenced in multiple cases.

Last year’s bill won Senate approval on a 23-15 vote along party lines.

Eight Republican senators maintained their opposition to the bill Wednesday as they acknowledged difficult questions of forgiveness and justice.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said judges already have the options they need to determine an appropriate sentence. He voted against the bill.

“What our system is set up for is for justice,” Baca said. “It’s not to give you a hug at the end. It’s not to make you feel better about yourself.”

Some opponents of last year’s version of the bill, however, changed their mind, thanking Sedillo Lopez and supporters for their work reaching out to prosecutors.

The legislation is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and others.

Republican Sen. Ron Griggs of Alamogordo voted against the bill last year but credited supporters with reshaping the legislation since then.

“These are challenging questions for all of us,” he said before voting “yes.”

The legislation heads to the state House, where it died without a vote last year amid opposition from district attorneys.

Carissa McGee — who went to prison at 17 before turning her life around and founding a nonprofit group after her release — watched from the public gallery Wednesday as the Senate debated the bill.

The increased support, she said, was “reassuring and refreshing — to know that we’re headed in the right direction.”