Photos: High winds and snow squall roll through New Mexico By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Published: Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 at 5:43PMUpdated: Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 at 5:45PM Jim Plagens, right, watches as members of the Bernalillo Fire and Rescue remove a tree that fell from him property and blocked a portion of Countryside Lane NW in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Jon Austria Albuquerque Journal)Lineman work to fix a damaged power line next to Eldorado High School in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)UNM student Ranson Lal uses his jacket as a cover from the wind and snow on the campus of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)City crews clean east bound Montano Road NW near Rio Grande Blvd after a fallen tree due to high winds closed the roadway on Wednesday, February 22 , 2023. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNALHigh winds and sleet reduce visibility for drivers in the area of Atrisco Vista and Paseo del Norte on Wednesday February 22 , 2023. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL)A construction fence near Western Trails and Coors Blvd. NW fell due to High winds on Wednesday February 22, 2023. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL)Bernalillo Fire and Rescue remove a fallen tree on Countryside Lane NW in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Jon Austria Albuquerque Journal)Shiprock pinnacle received a dusting of snow as pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Curtis Ray Benally/ For the Journal)High winds and sleet reduce visibility for drivers in the area of Atrisco Vista and I 40 on Wednesday February 22, 2023. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL