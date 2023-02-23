APD officer fired for shooting rock-throwing man last year

An Albuquerque police officer was fired months after shooting and injuring a rock-throwing man in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said Quan La was fired Thursday following an investigation into the Sept. 21 police shooting of 48-year-old Gabriel Garcia.

“Chief (Harold) Medina committed that every Officer-Involved Shooting would be thoroughly investigated and officers who are found to have committed misconduct will be held accountable,” Gallegos said.

The Albuquerque Police Department recorded 18 police shootings last year — 10 of them fatal. It was the most tallied by APD since 2016 and a 50% increase from 2021, when there were nine shootings, and three were fatal.

Gallegos did not give a reason for La’s firing and an investigative report was not made available.

Fred Mowrer, La’s attorney, declined to comment on the case but said they will be filing an appeal of the officer’s termination.

Mowrer said he didn’t know the status of the district attorney’s review of the shooting but the office is taking nine months to a year to review such cases. Nancy Laflin, a spokeswoman for the DA’s Office, said they had not yet received the case for review.

La’s firing stemmed from an incident in the early hours of Sept. 21.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Candelaria and Carlisle NE. Officers found Garcia allegedly trying to break into a nearby gas station.

Police followed Garcia to a nearby strip mall where he allegedly threw two “soft ball-sized landscaping rocks” at La, who was 60 feet away. La fired at Garcia several times — even as he ran away — and struck him in the shoulder.

Garcia was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of burglary tools and more. He is being held pending trial.

“I think myself and even the public should be, and we specifically, always concerned that police officers are given the proper training when they are in the line of duty,” Samuel Awad, Garcia’s attorney, told the Journal.

La, who has not been involved in a prior shooting, was the third officer fired after shooting someone in 2022. In the previous three years only one officer had been fired for a shooting, according to data provided by Albuquerque police.

Officer Jerry Arnold fired at an unarmed auto theft suspect in April and an investigation found he opened fire without a clear view of what was unfolding. Arnold and Detective Damian Lujan both shot at the man but only Lujan’s bullets struck him. Lujan was determined to have acted within policy.

Arnold was rehired as a civilian in APD’s auto theft unit earlier this year.

Officer Kenneth Skeens fatally shot Keshawn Thomas at a gas station but he was fired for an incident that had happened nine days earlier when he unlawfully arrested a man who was trying to buy a bike at a Target store.

Two other officers — Marcos Flores and Dustin Ketchum — also shot Thomas. They were found to have followed policies regarding the shooting but reprimanded for violating policies regarding rendering aid, de-escalation and conducting a preliminary investigation.

Skeens was found to have violated policies when he shot Thomas by failing to de-escalate the situation and was ordered to be suspended.

Since 2018, outside of terminations, one officer was suspended, eight were reprimanded and six were given additional training following a police shooting.