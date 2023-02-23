New Mexico Senate passes limits on applicant disclosure

SANTA FE — A proposal to curtail public disclosure of applicants seeking high-level government jobs won Senate approval Wednesday and is on its way to the House.

The legislation, Senate Bill 63, would allow government agencies to keep secret the identities of all but three finalists for some public jobs, through a new exemption in the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

It has drawn opposition from the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, Albuquerque Journal and New Mexico Press Association. They say the secrecy opens the door to cronyism and wouldn’t result in better candidates.

Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, said the bill would broaden the pool of applicants for top government jobs in New Mexico.

He cited recent searches for an Albuquerque police chief and school superintendents in Las Cruces and Albuquerque, which he said drew few applicants who already had high-level jobs elsewhere.

The bill passed on a 31-9 vote.