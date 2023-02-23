Kidney transplant trailblazer to speak at symposium in Albuquerque

More than 5,200 New Mexicans are experiencing end-stage renal disease, 3,800 of them are on dialysis and 900 residents are newly added to the dialysis list each year, according to Albuquerque nephrologist and kidney transplant specialist, Dr. Fidel Barrantes.

Among people in New Mexico who have diabetes as a direct cause of kidney failure, 60% will die within five years, he said.

In an attempt to provide up-to-date information about chronic kidney disease, treatments and prevention, the New Mexico chapter of the American Nephrology Nurses Association and the Kidney Foundation of New Mexico will hold its 15th annual Southwest Nephrology Nursing Symposium on Saturday.

A key presenter will be Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of New York University’s Langone Transplant Institute.

Montgomery will talk about his work in conducting the first xenotransplant of a genetically modified pig kidney to a human, as well as being among the first transplant surgeons to promote the idea of using organs infected with the hepatitis C virus.

A new generation of antiviral medications has been found to cure hepatitis C in up to 98% of the cases, making it safe to transplant organs of all types from HCV-positive donors, said Tim Armer, New Mexico Kidney Foundation operations director.

New Mexico is home to 1,450 kidney transplant recipients. About 100 people undergo the life-saving organ transplant procedure yearly in the state, Barrantes said. Because the wait time to get a kidney transplant in New Mexico is 3-5 years, many people die before a donor kidney is located, he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the kidney disease mortality rate in New Mexico is 12.3 deaths per 100,000.

The CDC estimates that 37 million people in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease, and most of them don’t even know they have it until the disease progresses to a dangerous level. End-stage renal disease is now the 10th most common cause of death in the country.

Topics covered in the symposium will include dental care in diabetes, ethical issues in nephrology, kidney transplantation, dialysis, diet and inflammation.

“The mission of our foundation is to help people get transplants, to reduce the incidences of kidney disease and then also to prevent it,” Armer said.

Another focus is the ongoing education of health care professionals who treat people with kidney disease, he added. While the symposium is geared toward medical professionals, anybody can attend.

Among the numerous health risks that can lead to chronic kidney disease are having diabetes, poor dental care, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, bacterial infections and inflammation.