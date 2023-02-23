 Man allegedly fired gun in bathroom of Santa Fe Walmart - Albuquerque Journal

Man allegedly fired gun in bathroom of Santa Fe Walmart

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Eric Rosas

A man is accused of shooting a gun inside a Walmart bathroom Wednesday evening in Santa Fe.

Ben Valdez, deputy chief of Santa Fe police, said Eric Rosas, 33, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a public place, negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal damage and DWI.

Valdez said police responded around 5 p.m. to reports of a man with a gun at the Walmart Supercenter.

“It was reported that the male entered the store and told an employee to ‘call the cops,’” he said.

Valdez said store employees told police the man went into the restroom and “a short time later” a gunshot rang out from inside the restroom.

He said employees evacuated the store and the man fled in a silver pickup truck. Valdez said the man crashed the pickup into a guardrail near the intersection of Mutt Nelson Drive and Ridgeline Road.

He said the driver, identified as Rosas, was arrested by officers “without further incident.”

