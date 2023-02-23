Lobo women are at Air Force, would welcome Mountain West chaos

Mountain West Conference women’s basketball standings

There’s nothing like potential chaos to keep a college basketball race interesting.

With less than a week left in the Mountain West women’s basketball regular season, an epic tiebreaker remains a distinct possibility. Three teams enter Thursday’s games tied for second place, and there’s no guarantee the logjam will break before the conference tournament tips off March 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It could even grow.

That depends in part on the University of New Mexico, which visits Air Force for an 11 a.m. matinee on Thursday. Should the sixth-place Lobos (17-11, 9-6) and fifth-place Boise State (15-14, 10-6) win their remaining games, a five-way tie for second place (behind UNLV, which has clinched first place) is not hard to imagine.

What would it take, you ask? Try this scenario:

⋄ UNM wins out versus Air Force, Utah State and Fresno State to finish 12-6.

⋄ Boise State defeats San Jose State and Colorado State to finish 12-6.

⋄ San Diego State splits with UNLV and Air Force, ends up 12-6.

⋄ Wyoming beats Nevada, loses to CSU and goes 12-6.

⋄ Colorado State beats Wyoming, loses to Boise State and, you guessed it, 12-6.

Of course, any number of things could derail this potential mess, but none of the necessary outcomes would require a jaw-dropping upset.

UNM coach Mike Bradbury said the number of teams still battling for top-five tournament seeds make scenarios hard to think about.

“I’m not smart enough to figure it out,” he said. “I’m not surprised a five-way tie could still happen – it’s definitely not impossible – but who knows? We have to go try to win a war at Air Force. We’ll worry about the rest of it later.”

The Lobos have won three straight and seven of nine, but they’ve had to work to do it. All but one of UNM’s last seven wins have been by single-digit margins.

Air Force (12-15, 7-8) also has played its share of close games, but the Falcons have dropped most of theirs, losing 13 times by six points or fewer. AFA is coming off a 67-64 loss at Colorado State in which it trimmed a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to one before running out of steam.

New Mexico has not faced Air Force since New Year’s Day, when the Lobos won 70-58 in their MWC opener. Little about the Falcons has changed since then, Bradbury said.

“No, they’re Air Force,” he said. “They get after you defensively, they disrupt you and they play extremely hard.”

EARLY STARTS: Thursday’s game will be UNM’s second weekday matinee this MWC season, and Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht is a proponent of the early starts. When the league adopted a Thursday-Saturday schedule for 2022-23, she suggested that each conference team schedule one early Thursday game to allow visiting teams to miss less class time.

Some teams did so, others did not – particularly not those with larger fan bases. Air Force ranks 10th in MWC attendance at 487 per game and expects around 600 elementary school students to attend Thursday.

UNM has not scheduled a weekday matinee at home in recent years, but Bradbury favors them on the road.

“Mike down at New Mexico knows a sucker when he sees one,” Gobrecht joked during a media conference this week. “When he found out we were going to have an early game, he called and asked if we could make it this one. We agreed to do it.”

UNM and Air Force’s first meeting on Jan. 1 was pushed back to air on national TV.