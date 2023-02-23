New Mexico spring football: Competition abounds on offensive line, at running back

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Watching practice back, the tape doesn’t lie. Just ask New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales.

“It’s never as good as you think,” he said, “and it’s never as bad as you think.”

Six practices in, Gonzales expressed satisfaction with the level of effort and attitude his team has brought to spring practice thus far. And with full-go scrimmages set for this weekend, here’s a look at two positions of interest:

OFFENSIVE LINE: In his 2008 book “Outliers” author Malcolm Gladwell explained and popularized the 10,000 hour rule: Essentially, the way to reach true mastery of a task or skill is to practice said function for 10,000 hours or more.

New Mexico offensive line coach Cam Blankenship heard this at one point. If it applies anywhere, it won’t be with his unit.

“We ain’t got 10,000 hours in the spring,” he said on Wednesday.

The Lobos get 28 hours of unrestricted practice activity, to be precise. Through roughly the first 12 hours of spring practice, Blankenship said no job is secure, but the offensive line has started to reveal itself.

The most common first-team configuration this spring: sophomore J.C. Davis (left tackle), redshirt freshman Isaiah Sillemon (left guard), redshirt sophomore C.J. James (center), Shannco “Ise” Matautia (right guard) and Devon Smith (right tackle).

Davis, James and Matatia’s inclusion shouldn’t come as much of a shock, with a combined 29 starts between the three of them in 2022.

With a new offense — primarily implementing zone blocking, either wide or midline — the three also bring sound athleticism to a group putting it at a premium.

“My whole deal,” Blankenship said, “is run off the ball. I have a certain set of steps and footwork and methods, but at the end of the day, it’s all about how fast they get off the ball. Speed will beat technique — but you gotta have that speed.

“Lateral displacement sometimes beats vertical displacement and (if) you have fast guys who can get off the ball, then we’ll have a chance for success.”

As for the rest of the line? Jones College transfer Smith has been filling in at right tackle for D.J. Wingfield, who Gonzales said should return by the start of June after suffering a season-ending injury during warmups prior to last season’s opener against Maine.

Smith, Blankenship said, has been a “bright spot” but likely needs to put on more weight and get more comfortable with this system before assuming a larger role. Assuming things go according to plan with Wingfield’s recovery, that only leaves a competition at left guard with Sillemon in the lead and a long-term answer up in the air — for now.

RUNNING BACKS: Let’s step back to 2022 for a bit. New Mexico’s rushing offense finished 101st out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams: 123.2 yards per game, 3.37 yards per carry and 34.7 rushing attempts per game. A touch worse than pedestrian but far from the culprit in an offense that reached a new bottom.

Nate Jones led the group in rushing with 544 yards on 118 attempts, while Christian Washington (310 yards on 73 attempts) and Sherod White (142 yards on 40 attempts with three touchdowns) lagged behind. Quarterback Miles Kendrick (148 yards on 76 carries) finished third in rushing.

Things are different now. Kendrick is gone after one season by way of expired eligibility. A UNM spokesman said Jones did not enter the transfer portal but has retired from football.

That leaves Washington and White as the main holdovers in a running back room that retains some of the depth it had in 2022 — if not the same order.

“Not that many people played (in 2022),” Washington said. “This running back group, we’re deep but everybody can play.”

He could be right. White and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Andrew Henry have gotten their fair share of reps with the first-team offense, the former flashing a little more power and the latter showcasing a little more getup. In particular, Washington has recently looked the part of somebody that could shoulder a considerable workload.

All three have broken off considerable runs. All three have been caught in the backfield. All three can put their foot in the ground and force a miss when a hole opens up.

In other words — there’s no established bell cow just yet. Factor in Dorian Lewis, Myron Carter and Zach Vigil’s ability to keep seeing the field and this feels like a group that’ll be competiing still heading into the fall.

Sept. 2

Season opener: New Mexico at Texas A&M, time, TV TBA