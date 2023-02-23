New Mexico legislative session forges ahead despite a COVID-19 outbreak

SANTA FE – Three years into the pandemic, New Mexico lawmakers are still struggling to keep COVID-19 at an arm’s length.

But legislators are forging ahead despite a recent outbreak of cases at the Roundhouse that prompted the House this week to suspend an existing rule and allow members who test positive for the virus to participate remotely – and vote – in floor sessions and committee hearings.

Four Democratic lawmakers participated remotely in a House floor session one night this week that extended well past 11 p.m. Their voices croaked as they were called on to verbally cast “yes” or “no” votes through a video conferencing program.

The Senate passed a similar rule at the start of this year’s 60-day legislative session, which has allowed Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and several others to take part in legislative business from their homes.

Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, who returned to the Roundhouse on Wednesday after self-isolating for five days after contracting COVID-19 for the second time, said he went into this year’s session largely unworried about the pandemic, after two years of restrictions and social distancing.

But he said the regular handshakes and hugs with colleagues and acquaintances at the Roundhouse might not have a been a good idea in hindsight.

“Now I’m a little leery of doing that,” Jaramillo said in an interview. “Handshakes and hugs will have to be replaced with waves and fist-bumps for now.”

He said the remote session participation was trying at times, as he had to ask for microphones to be turned on – and properly utilized – at least once so he could hear the discussion. But he said the rule at least allowed him to represent his district while recovering at home.

“My voice was still heard even though I wasn’t here,” Jaramillo said.

However, Sen. Gregg Schmedes, a Tijeras Republican and surgeon, questioned the fairness of allowing remote participation for COVID-19 infections but not others.

“If a senator is sick with a contagious illness,” Schmedes said, “I think it’s fine for them to be excused and to be able to participate remotely to protect other people. But to carve out one particular contagious disease — just because it’s famous or infamous — doesn’t make sense to me.”

While views on the remote participation rules vary, it’s clear that lawmakers have no plans to pause or halt the 60-day session that, per the state Constitution, is set to end March 18.

“I think this is going to be the new reality as long as we have COVID present,” Jaramillo said Wednesday.

No tests required

This year’s session marks the first time since 2020 that lawmakers have held a regular session without any pandemic-related restrictions.

The Capitol was closed to everyone but legislators, staffers and media members for sessions held in late 2020 and early 2021. The decision to close the Roundhouse prompted a court challenge and criticism from some Republican lawmakers, but a divided state Supreme Court upheld the decision.

The Capitol was reopened to the public during the summer of 2021 when infection rates dropped to a low level. But visitors to the Roundhouse during last year’s 30-day session were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine status upon entering the building.

That requirement was lifted for this year’s session, and legislators did not renew expired rules requiring members to wear face masks on the House and Senate floors.

Currently, there are no requirements for legislators to undergo COVID-19 testing and the Legislative Council Service, the Legislature’s administrative arm, is not tracking the number of positive cases, as it did during the last two years.

Legislative Council Services Director Raúl Burciaga said Wednesday the agency was aware of a “number of cases” affecting lawmakers and legislative staffers, but does not have an exact count.

For those who do test positive, Burciaga said they have been advised to follow guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that include a five-day self-isolation period.

Testing available

In a sign of the increased COVID-19 concern, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wore a mask as she entered a crowded room Monday for a bill signing ceremony on the fourth floor of the Capitol.

“I just want folks to know that I’m going to start wearing masks for meetings upstairs, just to make sure I don’t contribute to any of the COVID spread,” said the governor, who lifted the state’s hotly-debated face mask mandate on the final day of last year’s session.

Meanwhile, the shifting views about the pandemic at the Roundhouse are exemplified by on-site testing options for COVID-19 at the Capitol.

While the Capitol rotunda was used for mandatory testing during the 2021 legislative session, that space in the center of the Roundhouse is now bustling with visitors, student groups and rallies on a daily basis.

Instead, rapid tests are being administered — for any legislators and staffers who want them — in a small paramedic’s office tucked away behind the Senate chambers.

Journal Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay contributed to this report.