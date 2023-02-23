Albuquerque City Council approves bill to deter catalytic converter theft

Selling and buying used catalytic converters in Albuquerque is about to require a lot more paperwork.

In an effort to combat catalytic converter theft, the City Council on Wednesday approved a new ordinance requiring that scrap metal dealers who buy them secondhand keep detailed records on every purchase. That includes recording the seller’s name, address and date of birth. It also requires that the scrap metal dealer document the year, make and model of the car from which the part came, and get a copy of that car’s title or other proof the vehicle belongs to the person selling the catalytic converter.

The legislation also allows police or other enforcement officials to enter such businesses to inspect the secondhand catalytic converters and affiliated transaction records.

Councilor Renee Grout, who sponsored the legislation, said theft has touched many in Albuquerque — likely more than police records reflect, since many car owners never even report it.

“I think we’ve all experienced this; I know we’ve all received constituent calls about it,” she said. “It’s a real problem.”

The catalytic converter — a car part that reduces harmful automobile emissions — contains precious metals, making it appealing for thieves. Last year, 1,260 were reported stolen to the Albuquerque Police Department. A report APD detective Richard Lucero gave to the council Wednesday listed the Toyota Prius, Honda Element, Honda CRV, Toyota Tacoma and Ford F-250 as the most targeted vehicles.

Grout’s ordinance passed 7-2, with only Brook Bassan and Dan Lewis in opposition. Bassan argued it was imposing extra requirements on businesses and redundant, since stealing and accepting stolen property are already crimes.

APD leaders said the new catalytic converter reporting requirements could have a larger impact, perhaps helping identify those involved in organized crime. Councilor Louie Sanchez — a former police officer — made a similar case, saying the bill gives law enforcement another tool to identify criminal behavior.

“Think about pulling over someone for a traffic citation and solving a big drug case or homicide — it’s happened to me,” he said.