East Mountain Schools on a two-hour delay Thursday morning

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Digital Editor

East Mountain Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to inclement weather, Albuquerque Public Schools announced.

Schools affected include:

  • A. Montoya Elementary School
  • San Antonito Elementary School
  • Roosevelt Middle School
  • Manzano High School – including students living in both the East Mountains and Albuquerque


Journal partner KOAT has a full list of closings and delays across the state.

