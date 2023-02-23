East Mountain Schools on a two-hour delay Thursday morning

East Mountain Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to inclement weather, Albuquerque Public Schools announced.
Schools affected include:
- A. Montoya Elementary School
- San Antonito Elementary School
- Roosevelt Middle School
- Manzano High School – including students living in both the East Mountains and Albuquerque
2-hour Delay for East Mountain Schools – Thursday, Feb. 23
Journal partner KOAT has a full list of closings and delays across the state.