 US revises down last quarter's economic growth to 2.7% rate - Albuquerque Journal

US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.7% rate

By Christopher Rugaber / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said Thursday in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter.

The Commerce Department’s revised estimate of the fourth quarter’s gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — marked a deceleration from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September.

Thursday’s report revised down the government’s estimate of consumer spending growth in the October-December quarter, from a 2.1% rate to 1.4%. That was the weakest such showing since the first quarter of last year.

Business spending also slowed in the fourth quarter, suggesting that the economy lost momentum at the end of 2022.

More recent data, though, shows that the economy has since rebounded. Consumers boosted retail sales in January by the most in nearly two years, and employers added a surprisingly outsize number of jobs. The unemployment rate reached 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

Some of the surprisingly strong economic gains in January likely reflected much warmer-than-usual weather. Few economists expect similar outsize gains in hiring or spending in the coming months. Most analysts think growth is slowing to a roughly 2% annual rate in the current January-March quarter.

And the Federal Reserve is expected to keep raising its benchmark interest rate over the next few months and to keep it at a peak through year’s end to try to defeat still-high inflation. Minutes from its last policy meeting released Wednesday showed that all 19 Fed officials favored raising rates at the next two meetings.

“From the Fed’s perspective, a slowdown in the economy is anticipated and will be welcome news,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a consulting firm. “However, even as growth slows, a focus on lowering elevated inflation means rates will move up further and will remain higher for longer.”

Higher borrowing costs make mortgages, auto loans and credit card borrowing more expensive. Those higher rates could discourage consumers and businesses from spending, hiring and investing and could eventually push the economy into a recession.

The economy’s growth at the end of 2022 reflected mainly a restocking of inventories, which will likely unwind in coming quarters, and a pickup in government spending. Housing investment fell nearly 26%; higher borrowing rates have crushed homebuying.

Inflation, measured year over year, has cooled since it reached 9.1% in June, having slowed to 6.4% in January. Yet on a monthly basis, price gains accelerated from December to January, raising the prospect that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate higher than it has previously signaled.

In Thursday’s GDP report, the government also sharply revised up its estimates of Americans’ incomes in the fourth quarter. After-tax income, adjusted for inflation, jumped 4.8%, a much larger gain than the previous 3.3% estimate.

The upward revisions reflected higher wages and salaries than was estimated earlier, and state stimulus payments that were intended to offset inflated costs of gas, food and other necessities. Twenty-one states, including California, Colorado, Florida, New York, Idaho and Pennsylvania issued one-time payments last year, typically in the form of tax refunds.

The boost in incomes could continue to support consumer spending this year and might have helped drive retail sales up in January. If so, stronger consumer spending could force the Fed to continue raising rates or keep them elevated for longer to cool the economy and quell inflation.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.7% rate

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
APD officer fired for shooting rock-throwing man last year
ABQnews Seeker
Officer Quan La is the third ... Officer Quan La is the third officer fired after shooting someone in 2022
2
Emptying the Notebook: Does UNM have a chance when ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some notes, stats and odds & ... Some notes, stats and odds & ends from the Lobos loss in Boise, including context on those 23 missed shots by UNM's leading scorers
3
Tinsley Ellis coming to New Mexico with a duo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tinsley Ellis will perform twice in ... Tinsley Ellis will perform twice in New Mexico – at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing ...
4
New Mexico legislative session forges ahead despite a COVID-19 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three years into the pandemic, New ... Three years into the pandemic, New Mexico lawmakers are still struggling to keep COVID-19 at an arm's length.
5
Albuquerque City Council approves bill to deter catalytic converter ...
ABQnews Seeker
Selling and buying used catalytic converters ... Selling and buying used catalytic converters in Albuquerque is about to require a lot more paperwork. Here's a look at the new law.
6
Wednesday storm front gust at Sunport among highest ever ...
ABQnews Seeker
Major wind gusts rocked New Mexico ... Major wind gusts rocked New Mexico Wednesday, downing power lines and uprooting trees. As a cold front moved through Albuquerque, the National Weather Service ...
7
Prep notes: Eldorado basketball sophomore Hines' 51-point game nears ...
Boys' Basketball
Eldorado High School sophomore Bella Hines ... Eldorado High School sophomore Bella Hines has repeatedly raised the scoring bar for herself this se ...
8
Got math? Bill overhauling NM high school graduation requirements ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill approved by the House ... A bill approved by the House on a 64-3 vote on Wednesday would overhaul New Mexico's high school graduation requirements, starting in the 2024-25 ...
9
Man allegedly fired gun in bathroom of Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe police believe that after ... Santa Fe police believe that after the man fired the gun in the Walmart, he fled in a pickup truck and crashed into a ...
10
Science, samba and snow: 7 activities to close out ...
ABQnews Seeker
As winter rolls on and we ... As winter rolls on and we seem to be stuck with gloomy days, I think about the wisdom of 'Annie.' We just need to ...