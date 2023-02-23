 KOAT 7 hires Olga Breese as new weather reporter - Albuquerque Journal

KOAT 7 hires Olga Breese as new weather reporter

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Olga Breese

Olga Breese has joined the weather team at KOAT 7.

Breese is a graduate of George Mason University and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University. She began her career in Baltimore as a TV reporter, later becoming a weekend weather anchor in St. Louis. Breese has since spent the last 20 years in markets across the east coast and in central Texas. She recently served as meteorologist at the ABC affiliate in Huntsville.

